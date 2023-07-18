Astros Bats Go Silent After Inning One. Fall to Rockies 4-3

The Astros came out in this game with guns blazing, but after the first inning, they were unable to reload and fell to the Rockies 4-3

The Astros took an early 3-0 lead against Rockies opener Jake Bird. Astros leadoff hitter Mauricio Dubon was hit by pitch by Bird, and scored on Alex Bregman’s double. A Chas McCormick single scored Bregman, and McCormick scored on a Yainer Diaz double.

But it only took the Rockies three batters to tie the score in the bottom of the first, thanks to home runs by Chris Bryant and Ryan McMahon. Astros starter Hunter Brown righted the ship, retiring the next three batters in the first.

The Rockies scored the winning run in the fourth inning on a bazaar play in left field. In what looked like a routine flyout in left field, Chas McCormick was resting underneath a high fly by Ezequiel Tovar. However, the ball actually landed ten feet to McCormick’s right, and he was unable to react to his misjudgment in time to make the catch. CJ Cron scored from first on the play.

It was another subpar performance by Astros starter Hunter Brown, who once looked like a candidate for Rookie of the Year. He allowed four runs in 5.1 innings and allowed six hits and two homers. He did manage seven Ks with no walks.

The Astros had only eight hits and were just 2-11 with runners in scoring position. One of those hits failed to score a run. The only batter with two hits was Alex Bregman, who continued his hot hitting even when his teammates were ice cold.

After Brown’s discussion, the Astros bullpen of Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, and Bryan Abreu held the Rockies scoreless, but to no avail.

Brandon Bielak goes for the Astros tomorrow. The game time is 2:10 CT.