Houston Astros Visit Colorado Rockies — Series Preview

The Houston Astros will face the Colorado Rockies twice this week.

Houston has started their post-all-star part of the season with a series victory against the Anaheim angels, taking two of three on the road. In the series-concluding matchup, Sunday night, Houston finished with five home runs. Chas McCormick (12) went deep twice, while Jake Meyers (7), Alex Bregman (13) and Kyle Tucker (14) added one each. Bregman and Tucker finished with four hits each, and McCormick had a single along with his longer hits. Rafael Montero (2-3, 6.58) earned the win, and Phil Maton earned his first save. Each of Houston’s four pitchers surrendered at least one run.

The Rockies just played the New York yankees three times, winning twice. In the finale, the Rockies won in walkoff fashion, 8-7 in 11 innings on Sunday. Michael Toglia (1) and C.J. Cron (9) went deep for Colorado. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six innings for no decision, while Colorado’s Gavin Hollowell (1-0, 5.40) earned the win.

The last time that Houston played Colorado was a two-game set earlier this month. Houston swept by scores of 4-1 and 6-4, respectively. In the final game, Yainer Diaz went deep twice (10) and Jeremy Peña (10) added one of his own. J.P. France (4-3, 3.26) earned the win, pitching a Quality Start.

All-Time Head-to-Head

The Astros are now 101-84 in their history versus the Rockies, for a .546 win percentage. That’s Houston’s seventh best winning percentage against another team, and their best against the NL West.

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

Tonight at 7:40 PM CT — Hunter Brown (6-6, 4.12) vs. TBD

Tomorrow at 2:10 PM CT — Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79) vs. Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19)

Standings

Houston Astros: 52-42, .553, second place and 3.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Fifth in the AL, holding on to the final wildcard position, 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. Tied for eighth in MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. On pace for 90-72. Last 10: WWWLLWLWLW. Playoff Odds: 68.6 percent.

Colorado Rockies: 36-58, .383, fifth place in the NL West 18.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. 15th in the NL. 28th in MLB. On pace for 62-100. Last 10: LLLLWLLWLW. Playoff Odds: less than 0.1 percent.