Astros Prospect Report: July 16th

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-54) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board early getting a Whitcomb solo HR in the first and a Bannon solo HR in the 2nd inning. Arrighetti got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. In the 6th, Costes added an RBI double and in the 7th Whitcomb connected on another solo HR to make it 4-1. Solis closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.
Note: Whitcomb leads the system with 23 HR this season.
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Rylan Bannon, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Marty Costes, DH: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (39-45) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first scoring 3 runs on RBI singles from Daniels and Barber and a bases loaded walk to Wolforth. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Wolforth RBI double and Encarnacion RBI single. In the 4th inning, the Hooks got solo HRs from Gilbert and Daniels. Kouba got the start and went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got 3 more in the 9th on a Daniels RBI double and Stevens 2 run HR. McDonald allowed 2 in the 9th but held on for the win.
Note: Gilbert has 10 HR this season.
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 3-for-5, 2 R
- Zach Daniels, LF: 3-for-5, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Yamal Encarnacion, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (32-47)
Game 1 - won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Game 1 was a completion of the game started on Saturday. Mancini got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Cerny RBI single that scored 3 runs total thanks to an error. The offense got 3 more runs in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Espinosa and a 2 run double by Melton. Ullola tossed 4 innings in relief before allowing a grand slam in the 8th as the Dash got within a run. Calderon tossed 1.2 scoreless to close it out.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 3-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 0-for-3, BB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, DH: 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
Game 2 - won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
Clifford put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI single. The offense got 3 more in the 2nd on a wild pitch and Melton 2 run HR. Santos got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. After the Dash tied it up in the 5th, the Tourists retook the lead with 2 runs on a Cerny RBI triple and Borden sac fly. They got another run in the 6th on a Guilamo RBI double. Blubaugh closed it out allowing 1 unearned run over the final 3 innings.
Note: Melton has 16 HR, 34 SB this season.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 2-for-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Logan Cerny, CF: 2-for-3, 3B, RBI, SB
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 1-for-3, R, RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 0-for-1, RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, SB
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Justin Williams, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-46) won 9-2 (BOX SCORE)
Espinosa started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board on an Encarnacion RBI double in the first inning. In the 4th inning they got 3 runs on Loftin and Garcia RBI singles and another run scoring on a stolen base. The offense continued to add on getting a Whitaker RBI single in the 5th and a Molina sac fly in the 6th. The Woodpeckers weren’t done adding 3 runs in the 7th on Whitaker, Baez and Garcia RBI doubles. The pen closed it out as Fayetteville won 9-2.
Note: Espinosa has 16 K in 11 innings so far in Fayetteville.
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, LF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Luis Baez, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB
- John Garcia, C: 3-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Frank Perez, RF: 1-for-3, 2B
- Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
