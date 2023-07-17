Astros Prospect Report: July 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-54) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board early getting a Whitcomb solo HR in the first and a Bannon solo HR in the 2nd inning. Arrighetti got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. In the 6th, Costes added an RBI double and in the 7th Whitcomb connected on another solo HR to make it 4-1. Solis closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.

Note: Whitcomb leads the system with 23 HR this season.

Shay Whitcomb , 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI

2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI Rylan Bannon , SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI

2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI Marty Costes, DH: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Jairo Solis, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (39-45) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first scoring 3 runs on RBI singles from Daniels and Barber and a bases loaded walk to Wolforth. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Wolforth RBI double and Encarnacion RBI single. In the 4th inning, the Hooks got solo HRs from Gilbert and Daniels. Kouba got the start and went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got 3 more in the 9th on a Daniels RBI double and Stevens 2 run HR. McDonald allowed 2 in the 9th but held on for the win.

Note: Gilbert has 10 HR this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN) Ray Gaither , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (32-47)

Game 1 - won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Game 1 was a completion of the game started on Saturday. Mancini got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Cerny RBI single that scored 3 runs total thanks to an error. The offense got 3 more runs in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Espinosa and a 2 run double by Melton. Ullola tossed 4 innings in relief before allowing a grand slam in the 8th as the Dash got within a run. Calderon tossed 1.2 scoreless to close it out.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Clifford put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI single. The offense got 3 more in the 2nd on a wild pitch and Melton 2 run HR. Santos got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. After the Dash tied it up in the 5th, the Tourists retook the lead with 2 runs on a Cerny RBI triple and Borden sac fly. They got another run in the 6th on a Guilamo RBI double. Blubaugh closed it out allowing 1 unearned run over the final 3 innings.

Note: Melton has 16 HR, 34 SB this season.

Alex Santos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-46) won 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board on an Encarnacion RBI double in the first inning. In the 4th inning they got 3 runs on Loftin and Garcia RBI singles and another run scoring on a stolen base. The offense continued to add on getting a Whitaker RBI single in the 5th and a Molina sac fly in the 6th. The Woodpeckers weren’t done adding 3 runs in the 7th on Whitaker, Baez and Garcia RBI doubles. The pen closed it out as Fayetteville won 9-2.

Note: Espinosa has 16 K in 11 innings so far in Fayetteville.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF