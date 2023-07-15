Astros Prospect Report: July 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-53) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on thne board first with a Bannon solo HR in the first inning. Urquidy made a rehab start and went 2 innings allowing 2 runs, though both were unearned. The offense got 3 more in the 2nd inning on a Salazar RBI single and a Hamilton 2 run single. Urquidy was relieved by Watkins who allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings. The bullpen after him was solid but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 5-4.

Note: Singleton is hitting .348 for Sugar Land.

Jose Urquidy , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Spenser Watkins , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Matt Gage , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (38-44) lost 12-4 (BOX SCORE)

Henley got the start but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.1 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Correa RBI single. In the 5th, the Hooks got 3 runs on a Wolforth 2 run HR and Corona solo HR. The pen allowed another 6 runs and the offense was quiet as the Hooks would fall 12-4.

Note: Corona has 15 HR this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K Derek West , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (30-47) won 6-1

Melton put Asheville on the board with a leadoff HR in the first inning. DeVos got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense put up 3 runs in the 5th on RBI singles from Borden and Clifford and a bases loaded walk to Sacco. The offense got a couple more on a Sacco sac fly in the 7th and a Kato solo HR in the 8th. Bellozo closed it out with 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Clifford has a .874 OPS in High-A.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Max Roberts , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-45) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an Encarnacion solo HR and 2 run single from Loftin. Guilfoil started for Fayetteville and was dominant striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings as he allowed just 1 hit. The Woodpeckers got 2 more in the 6th on a McGowan 2 run HR. Fleury closed it out allowing 2 runs over 4 innings with 8 strikeouts.

Note: Guilfoil has 61 K in 42.2 innings this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN) Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT

AV: Joey Mancini - 5:05 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 4:05 CT