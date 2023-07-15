Astros Prospect Report: July 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-53) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on thne board first with a Bannon solo HR in the first inning. Urquidy made a rehab start and went 2 innings allowing 2 runs, though both were unearned. The offense got 3 more in the 2nd inning on a Salazar RBI single and a Hamilton 2 run single. Urquidy was relieved by Watkins who allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings. The bullpen after him was solid but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 5-4.
Note: Singleton is hitting .348 for Sugar Land.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 2-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Jon Singleton, DH: 2-for-4
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Joe Perez, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Jose Urquidy, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Spenser Watkins, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (38-44) lost 12-4 (BOX SCORE)
Henley got the start but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.1 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Correa RBI single. In the 5th, the Hooks got 3 runs on a Wolforth 2 run HR and Corona solo HR. The pen allowed another 6 runs and the offense was quiet as the Hooks would fall 12-4.
Note: Corona has 15 HR this season.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 1-for-4, R
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Blair Henley, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (30-47) won 6-1
Melton put Asheville on the board with a leadoff HR in the first inning. DeVos got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense put up 3 runs in the 5th on RBI singles from Borden and Clifford and a bases loaded walk to Sacco. The offense got a couple more on a Sacco sac fly in the 7th and a Kato solo HR in the 8th. Bellozo closed it out with 4 scoreless innings.
Note: Clifford has a .874 OPS in High-A.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-45) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an Encarnacion solo HR and 2 run single from Loftin. Guilfoil started for Fayetteville and was dominant striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings as he allowed just 1 hit. The Woodpeckers got 2 more in the 6th on a McGowan 2 run HR. Fleury closed it out allowing 2 runs over 4 innings with 8 strikeouts.
Note: Guilfoil has 61 K in 42.2 innings this season.
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 3-for-4, R, 2B
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, SB
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Frank Perez, RF: 1-for-3, 2B
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT
CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT
AV: Joey Mancini - 5:05 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 4:05 CT
