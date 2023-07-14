Astros Crawfish Boil: July 14, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

RHP J.C. Gutiérrez (40) made his first major league appearances with the Houston Astros in 2007. In 21 1⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 16 and posted a 4.41 FIP along with a 1.453 WHIP.

RHP Mike Burns (45) joined the Houston Astros for the 2005 campaign, and pitched 31 innings over 27 games. He struck out 20 and posted a 5.50 FIP along with a 1.194 WHIP.

LF Derrick May (55) played in 187 games for the Astros in 1995 and 1996. He slashed a line of .273/.342/.432 with 13 jacks and 74 RBI.

Danny Walton (1947-2017) appeared in 15 games for the Astros, two in 1968 and another 13 in 1977. He was four-for-23 with a single RBI.

Saturday

RHP David Carpenter (38)

RHP Fernando Nieve (41) pitched 51 games for Houston in 2006 and 2008, striking out 82 in 107 frames and posting a 5.30 FIP and 1.374 WHIP.

CF Reggie Abercrombie (43) played in 34 games for Houston in 2008, hitting .309/.339/.509 with two homers and five RBI.

C Kirt Manwaring (58) backstopped for Houston for the post-deadline portion of the 1996 campaign. In 37 appearances he went 18-for-82 with four RBI. He also threw out 15-of-32 base stealers in his short time with the Astros.

C Dave Adlesh (1943-2016) played for the Houston Colt .45s and Astros from 1963 through 1968. In 106 games, he hit .168 with one home run and 11 RBI.

Sunday