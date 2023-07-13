Houston Astros Visit Los Angeles angels — Series Preview

The Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles angels three times this weekend.

I’ve never liked All-Star Week. I know there are people who love it, likely more than half of the people reading this preview. Even so, I never watch any of them in any sport. I don’t even watch the skills competition anymore. Maybe it’s an unpopular opinion. I know it’s “a chance to see the game’s best,” but we already have the Astros...

Houston entered their short summer vacation at 50-41, two games out of first in the American League West and winners of six of their last ten. Their final pre-break series would see them drop three-of-four against the Seattle Mariners. In the series finale this past Sunday, the Astros only managed one run (a Martin Maldonado (7) homer) on three hits. Brandon Bielak took the loss by allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk. He struck out five.

The Los Angeles angels enter the second half a game under .500 at 45-46, seven games back in the same race as Houston. Going into the break, they had won just one of their past 10. They’ve lost five straight, getting swept by the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final pre-all-star break action. In their most recent contest, this past Saturday, they lost by a 10-5 final to the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani collected three hits, including his 32nd home run of the season, while Mike Moustakas had a pair of hits. Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.31) took the loss by allowing seven earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings on six hits (half of them homers) and a walk.

This season, Houston has won five-of-seven against the angels. They took two-of-three in Anaheim from between May 8 and May 10, then three-of-four in Houston between June 1 and June 4. In Houston’s final win against LA, on June 3, Mauricio Dubon and Chas McCormick each had a pair of hits, while McCormick (5) and Alex Bregman (8) each went deep. Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.84) earned the victory, allowing one run over six innings on six hits and a walk. He struck out five. The Astros won despite Shohei Ohtani collecting four hits and falling a home run short of the cycle.

All Time Head to Head

The Astros have played the angels 194 times in the regular season, going 117-77 for a .603 winning percentage. That’s their second best mark against another franchise. The two have never faced each other in the postseason.

Standings

Houston Astros: 50-41, .549, second in the AL West, two games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Tied for fourth in the AL, currently in possession of the second wildcard spot. Tied for 8th in MLB. On pace for 89-73. Last 10: WLWWWWLLWL. 70.0 percent chance of postseason play.

Los Angeles angels: 45-46, 495, fourth in the AL West, seven games behind the division leaders. Tied for 10th in the AL, five games behind the final wildcard spot. Tied for 18th in MLB. On pace for 80-82. Last 10: LLLLWLLLLL. 5.8 percent chance at the postseason.

Team leaders (Astros first)

AVG: Kyle Tucker .288, Shohei Ohtani .302

OBP: Kyle Tucker .365, Shohei Ohtani .387

SLG: Kyle Tucker .471, Shohei Ohtani .663

OPS: Kyle Tucker .836, Shohei Ohtani 1.050

HR: Yordan Alvarez 17, Shohei Ohtani 32

RBI: Kyle Tucker & Alex Bregman 56, Shohei Ohtani 71

BB: Alex Bregman 50, Shohei Ohtani 48

SB: Corey Julks & Kyle Tucker 15, Shohei Ohtani 11

ERA: Framber Valdez 2.51, Shohei Ohtani 3.32

WHIP: Framber Valdez 1.05, Shohei Ohtani 1.10

Strikeouts: Framber Valdez 116, Shohei Ohtani 132

Injury report

Jose Urquidy threw a simulated game on July 9, and should begin a rehab assignment shortly. Yordan Alvarez, rehabbing a strained oblique, began taking batting practice last week. Jose Altuve is also sidelined with a strained oblique and is expected to return in late-July. Michael Brantley may play baseball again, possibly. Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia will both return next season.

Gametime & Starting Pitching

Friday, 8:38 PM CT — J.P. France (4-3, 3.26) vs. Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 3.32)

Saturday, 8:07 PM CT — Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.51) vs. Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31)

Sunday, 6:10 PM CT — Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34) vs. Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25)

Who’s hot (highest WPA vs. Mariners)

Martin Maldonado (.215)

Ryan Pressly (.158)

Framber Valdez (.117)

Bryan Abreu (.113)

Hector Neris (.104)

Who’s not (lowest WPA vs. Mariners)

Phil Maton (-.160)

Jeremy Peña (-.269)

Hunter Brown (-.283)

Jose Abreu (-.284)

Mauricio Dubon (-.301)

Franchise leaderboard check

Plate Appearances

18. Kevin Bass 3884

19. Alex Bregman 3873

At Bats

50. Evan Gattis 1720

51. Kyle Tucker 1713

Runs

12. George Springer 567

13. Alex Bregman 562

36. Rusty Staub 297

37. Yordan Alvarez 288

42. Moises Alou 265

43. Kyle Tucker 258

Hits

50. Johnny Edwards 465

51. Kyle Tucker 464

Doubles

36. Kyle Tucker 105

37. Adam Everett & Yordan Alvarez

Home Runs

24. Kevin Bass 87

25. Kyle Tucker 86

39. Bob Aspromonte 51

40. Martin Maldonado 50

RBI

34. Phil Garner 320

35. Kyle Tucker 312

SB

22. Phil Garner & Kyle Tucker 68

44. Kazuo Matsui 40

45. Alex Bregman 39

Walks

43. Chris Carter 183

44. Tony Eusebio 182

45. Kyle Tucker 181

Wins

22. Lance McCullers Jr. 48

23. Framber Valdez 47

49. Luis Garcia 28

50. Chad Qualls & Cristian Javier 27

Strikeouts

24. Dave Giusti 625

25. Framber Valdez 613

39. Ken Johnson 471

40. Cristian Javier 460