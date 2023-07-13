Astros Crawfish Boil: July 12, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros GM boldly reveals trade deadline plans (thecomeback.com)

Houston Astros to Play Colorado Rockies in Mexico City in 2024 (sportstalk790@iheart.com)

Dodgers and Padres to open 2024 regular season in Seoul, Mexico City series returns with Rockies and Astros (cbssports.com)

Here’s how the Astros could get ahead of the Kyle Tucker situation (houston.sportsmap.com)

4 reasons why the Cardinals should regret letting pitching coach Mike Maddux go (redbirdrants.com)

Houston Astros go into second half as both hunters and hunted (houstonchronicle.com)

Penn-Trafford grad Anthony Sherwin signs with Astros (triblive.com)

AL West News

Padres: Perfect Shohei Ohtani trade San Diego must offer Angels (clutchpoints.com)

Are Shohei Ohtani’s Angels days coming to an end? (washingtonpost.com)

Angels Rumors: Mets Executive Thinks Shohei Ohtani Could Get a Billion Dollar Contract (si.com)

Region/state roundup: Oakland A’s to call up former UVA star Zack Gelof for his MLB debut (pilotonline.com)

Rob Manfred Meets With Oakland Mayor To Discuss A’s Stadium Situation (mlbtraderumors.com)

Oakland mayor shows Manfred evidence of Howard Terminal plan (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

The Mariners’ 2023 draft class, broken down by player types (lookoutlanding.com)

Is Seattle still a hard free-agent sell? Ravech, Sciambi talk Mariners (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Julio Rodriguez Shares Hilarious Comment On Childhood Story (thecoldwire.com)

How Texas Rangers 3B Josh Jung prepares for grind of MLB’s second half (dallasnews.com)

Matt Bush returning to Rangers on minor-league pact (fantasypros.com)

Texas Ranger pitching trade targets interesting (en.as.com)

MLB News

MLB All-Star Game 2023: League sets another record low for ratings (sports.yahoo.com)

Teams with best hauls in 2023 MLB Draft (mlb.com)

Rob Manfred wants to be re-elected as MLB commissioner: ‘I’d like to continue to do it’ (theathletic.com)

MLB players would like to adjust the pitch clock during playoffs, but Rob Manfred seems lukewarm (sports.yahoo.com)

MLB national viewership showing positive signs at midseason (awfulannouncing.com)

MLB says it has collected 94% of rights payments from Diamond Sports (awfulannouncing.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Robbie Wine (61) appeared in 23 games for the Astros in 1986 and 1987. He was six-for-41 at the plate and caught 106 innings behind it.

Outfielder Chris Jones (66) appeared in 31 games for the 1985 Astros, going five-for-25 with one RBI.

Joe Cannon (70) appeared in Houston’s outfield 17 times in 1977 and 1978. He went six-for-35 at the plate with two RBI.

Catcher Don Bryant (1941-2015) appeared 46 times for Houston in 1969 and 1970, going 16-for-83 with a home run.