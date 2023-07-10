With Final Pick of Day 2, the Astros Choose 3B Austin Deming

In the end, 244 more players came off the board in day two of the 2023 MLB Entry Draft.

Added to the 70 that went yesterday, that’s 314 in total, with another 300 due tomorrow. Austin Deming is the last of the first two days, but he’s still a 10th round draft pick.

Deming is a six-foot, 200 lb. corner infielder out of BYU. A native of Murray, UT, he played a full five seasons for the Cougars. Through his first three seasons, he hit around .200 with four home runs in 78 games. In 54 games in 2022, he hit .295/.371/.456 with five homers and 28 RBI, along with 15 walks to 40 strikeouts.

Previous Selections

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

Fourth Round (131) OF, Cam Fisher, UNC-Charlotte

Fifth Round (164) M-IF, Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon HS

Sixth Round (194) RHP, Ethan Pecko, Towson U

Seventh Round (224) RHP, Joey Dixon, Stanford

Eighth Round (254) 2B, Ryan Johnson, Pepperdine

Ninth Round (284) SS, Jeron Williams, Toledo

Deming took another large step up in his final year, slashing .418/.484/.915 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in just 41 games, along with 20 walks to 29 strikeouts. After the season, he was named to the All-Amerincan Team by the NCBWA.

