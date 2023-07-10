Houston’s Ninth Round Selection: SS Jeron Williams

Houston chose Jeron Williams with the 284th overall selection in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Williams is a six-foot-one, 180 lb. shortstop. A right-handed hitter and thrower, Williams will be 23 later this year.

Previous Selections

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

Fourth Round (131) OF, Cam Fisher, UNC-Charlotte

Fifth Round (164) M-IF, Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon HS

Sixth Round (194) RHP, Ethan Pecko, Towson U

Seventh Round (224) RHP, Joey Dixon, Stanford

Eighth Round (254) 2B, Ryan Johnson, Pepperdine

Williams hails from Archibold, OH, and enjoyed two seasons of Division 1 ball with the Toledo Rockets. His 2023 campaign would see him slash at a .403/.467/.681 clip, for a 1.148 OPS. He hit 14 home runs with 48 RBI in 55 games, and boasts 70-grade speed as evidenced by his 49 steals in 53 attempts.

Williams was All-Region First Team, All-MAC, the MAC Player of the Year, and a Second-Team All-American. This is a possible steal for the Astros in the ninth round (no pun intended (well maybe a little)). Williams is the first of four eligible for this years draft to be chosen out of Toledo thus far. If he makes the majors, he’ll be the 11th to progress that far after attending the school.

