Houston Uses Seventh Round to Take P Joey Dixon out of Stanford

With their seventh-round pick, 224th off the board, Houston chose Joey Dixon.

Dixon is a right-handed pitcher taken from Stanford University. A six-foot-two, 204 lb. native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dixon is the fifth Stanford player taken in the 2023 draft.

Previous Picks

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

Fourth Round (131) OF, Cam Fisher, UNC-Charlotte

Fifth Round (164) M-IF, Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon HS

Sixth Round (194) RHP, Ethan Pecko, Towson U

Dixon, 21, played three seasons of collegiate ball at the division one level with the Cardinal, starting 25 times and appearing in relief an additional 46 times. His first two seasons of pitching with Stanford yielded 38 walks and 60 strikeouts in 99 1⁄ 3 innings, but Dixon blossomed in 2023, increasing strikeouts while staying roughly the same in walks. He struck out 90 against 43 bases on balls over 83 2⁄ 3 innings.

Dixon completed his college time with a 15-4 record and a career 4.18 ERA after majoring in Science, Technology & Society. Dixon regularly pitched for Stanford with 20+ family members in attendance. He’s the youngest of 11 children.

What do you think about Houston’s seventh-round choice?