Houston Selects RHP Ethan Pecko with their sixth-round Pick.

With their sixth-round selection, the Houston Astros took righty pitcher Ethan Pecko.

Pecko is a six-foot-two, 195 lb. pitcher out of Towson University. A Darby, PA native, Pecko will soon turn 21-years-old. While he was picked with the 194th overall choice, Pecko did not make MLB.COM’s top 250 draft-eligible players.

Previous Selections

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

Fourth Round (131) OF, Cam Fisher, UNC-Charlotte

Fifth Round (164) M-IF, Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon HS

In two seasons with Towson, Pecko pitched to a 2-5 record and a 4.22 ERA, with 64 K’s in 59 2⁄ 3 innings. He also walked 33, so there are control concerns.

Pecko dropped his ERA to 3.21 in his most recent campaign, starting in 11 games and whiffing 10.3 per nine. When he joined the Wausau Woodchucks in the NWDS Summer League, he struck out 36 in 26 frames and allowed just three earned runs while holding the opposition to a 0.769 WHIP.

A ground-ball pitcher, Pecko is capable of striking out a quarter of the batters he faces. A largely ground-baller, he touches 95 MPH on the fastball, and was named to the CAA Academic Honor Roll. Pecko was also the 2019 Golfer of the Year while making the Honor Roll four times at Ridley High.

