Astros Choose Chase Jaworsky with 164th Overall Selection

With their fifth-round selection, Houston bucks the trend of picking college players.

Previous Picks

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

Fourth Round (131) OF, Cam Fisher, UNC-Charlotte

The Astros decided to take Chase Jaworsky, a shortstop out of Rock Canyon High School. with their fifth round choice. A Littleton, Colorado native, Jaworsky, is a six-foot-two, 170 lb. left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing middle infielder who can also play second base.

Jaworsky has already committed to play baseball at the collegiate level with Utah Valley University. Houston would have to offer an above-slot signing bonus to entice Jaworsky to forgo his college ball.

Jaworsky was a pick who started the day ranked outside of MLB’s top 250 draft-eligible players, so there isn’t any sort of write up for him available. He looks to have a projectable frame, and can make it from home to third in 10.6 seconds. At 18-years-old, Jaworsky currently boasts power-alley power. An all-field hitter, Jaworsky has an easy flat-planed swing and should grow into additional power.

What do you think about Houston’s fifth-round selection?