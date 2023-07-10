Astros Select Cam Fisher at 131st Overall

For their fourth-round choice, Houston decided to continue with their MO of taking collegiate athletes as opposed to prep players.

Previous Picks

First Round (28) SS, Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Second Round (61) P, Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA

Third Round (99) P, Jake Bloss, Georgetown

The Astros chose North Carolina native Cam Fisher, an outfielder out of UNC-Charlotte with the 131st overall selection. Fisher is six-foot-two and 210 lbs, bats left-handed, throws right-handed, and just turned 22-years-old.

In 2022, Fisher slashed .288/.412/.607 in 58 games, but added 300 points to his OPS over 64 contests in 2023. The increased output would see him ranked as MLB.COM’s number 210 overall prospect.

Lest I gloss this over, Fisher hit 30 home runs in 298 plate appearances, with a .348/.507/.813 slashline. That’s more than a homer every 10 PA and an over 50 percent on-base-rate! In addition to that, he drew more walks (64) than he struck out (63), while stealing 10 bases without getting caught.

MLB.COM says —

Fisher stands upright at the plate with one mission on his mind: launching balls to his pull side with an uphill left-handed stroke. His combination of bat speed and strength, as well as the fact that 23 of his homers landed from the right-field pole to right-center, led one scout to dub him the mid-major version of Kyle Schwarber. — MLB.COM

What do you think about Houston’s fourth selection of the 2023 draft?