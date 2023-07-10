Astros Prospect Report: July 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-52) lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Singleton put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs with 6 strikeouts. Tamarez went 4 in relief allowing 4 runs, all unearned. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 7-1.

Note: Arrighetti has 94 K in 72.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (38-43) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Hooks and tossed 4 no-hit innings striking out 5. Aviles put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double. The Hooks got another in the 5th on an error and then 2 more in the 6th on a Loperfido solo HR and Aviles RBI single. Brown allowed 1 run over 4 innings in relief and McDonald closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Loperfido has a .977 OPS in Double-A.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (29-47)

Game 1 - lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr got the start but allowed 2 runs in the first before being pulled. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on a Sacco 2 run HR. The pen struggled as De Paula allowed 4 runs and Brockhouse allowed 3. The offense got 2 runs in the 6th on an error and 1 in the 7th on a solo HR from Williams but that was it as the Tourists fell 10-5.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Game 2 - lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd on an Espinosa sac fly. Swanson got the start and allowed 7 runs over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Miley who tossed 2 scoreless innings. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 7-1.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-45) SUSPENDED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF