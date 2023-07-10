Astros Crawfish Boil: July 10, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!

Although we think of the All-Star break as the midpoint to the regular season, it’s closer to the 9/16th point. Thing is, that just doesn’t have the same ring to it. The Astros head to the break as winners in 50 of their first 91 through the season, setting a pace to finish with an 89-73 record. If the season were to end today, Houston would begin their title defense on the road against the Baltimore Orioles in the Wildcard series, while the Blue Jays would start in Cleveland. The Yankees would be watching from their couch.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Lefty reliever Will Smith (34) joined Houston for the stretch run in their charge to the 2022 World Series Championship. He struck out 24 in 22 innings, with a 2.66 FIP and a 1.227 WHIP. He did not appear for the Astros through their 13 postseason contests.