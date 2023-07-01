Astros Prospect Report: June 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-44) lost 11-2 (BOX SCORE)
Watkins started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs in 1 inning of work. Ruppenthal pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs. Allgeyer also pitched in relief and was solid allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 6. The offense got one run in the third on a Bannon sac fly in the 3rd and another in the 9th on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 11-2.
Note: Hamilton has a .855 OPS in Triple-A.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 BB
- Rylan Bannon, SS: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-4, R
- Spenser Watkins, RHP: 1.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-39) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. Brewer put the Hooks on the board with a 2 run HR in the 5th inning. The pen allowed some runs as the RockHounds extended their lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks lost 8-3.
Note: Daniels has a .987 OPS this season.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-3, BB
- Zach Daniels, LF: 3-for-4, 2B, SB
- Colin Barber, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Blair Henley, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-41) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 2 runs in his High-A debut. The pen struggled allowing 6 runs as the Drive extended their lead to 8-0. The offense collected just 3 hits as they were shut out in the 8-0 loss.
Note: Clifford hit .310 in June.
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, RF: 1-for-3, BB
- Collin Price, C: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, SB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-40) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an Encarnacion RBI double and Lorenzo 2 run HR. Guilfoil got the start and pitched really well striking out 8 over 4 innings scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 5th on a Machandy inside the park homer. Fleury went 2 innings in relief allowing a run before the game was called due to rain. The Woodpeckers won 4-1.
Note: Guilfoil has 51 K in 34.1 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-3, R
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Roilan Machandy, RF: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:00 CT
AV: Joey Mancini - 5:05 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 4:05 CT
