Astros Prospect Report: June 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-44) lost 11-2 (BOX SCORE)

Watkins started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs in 1 inning of work. Ruppenthal pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs. Allgeyer also pitched in relief and was solid allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 6. The offense got one run in the third on a Bannon sac fly in the 3rd and another in the 9th on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 11-2.

Note: Hamilton has a .855 OPS in Triple-A.

Spenser Watkins , RHP: 1.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-39) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. Brewer put the Hooks on the board with a 2 run HR in the 5th inning. The pen allowed some runs as the RockHounds extended their lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks lost 8-3.

Note: Daniels has a .987 OPS this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Blair Henley, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-41) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 2 runs in his High-A debut. The pen struggled allowing 6 runs as the Drive extended their lead to 8-0. The offense collected just 3 hits as they were shut out in the 8-0 loss.

Note: Clifford hit .310 in June.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Valente Bellozo , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (32-40) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an Encarnacion RBI double and Lorenzo 2 run HR. Guilfoil got the start and pitched really well striking out 8 over 4 innings scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 5th on a Machandy inside the park homer. Fleury went 2 innings in relief allowing a run before the game was called due to rain. The Woodpeckers won 4-1.

Note: Guilfoil has 51 K in 34.1 innings this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Joey Mancini - 5:05 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 4:05 CT