Astros Crawfish Boil: June 9, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

.616

That’s Houston’s playoff winning percentage over the past six seasons. Eighty-six games, fifty-three wins. You know who was the most common participant in those games? That’s right, Yuli Gurriel turns 39-years-old today. Happy birthday to La Piña!

Houston Astros News

This Astros pitcher is mowing down hitters for Double-A Corpus Christi (chron.com)

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez exits early because of oblique discomfort (abc13.com)

One-time Astros All-Star headed for MRI after setback (yardbarker.com)

Lance McCullers Jr.’s season is in limbo and the Astros’ needs are clear (theathletic.com)

Astros’ Cristian Javier aims to remain hot vs. Guardians (yardbarker.com)

Astros again waste wonderful pitching with wretched offense (theathletic.com)

Astros: Struggling Jose Abreu accepts blame, says he’ll keep battling (houstonchronicle.com)

Abreu takes responsibility for Astros’ loss, feels like ‘absolute crap’ (threescore.com)

AL West News

From Bellingham to the Big Leagues: Advice from alumni in sports media (westernfrontonline.com)

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto Admits the Team He Put Together stinks (thebiglead.com)

Mariners Sign Didi Gregorius To Minor League Deal (mlbtraderumors.com)

Rays start 3-game series at home against the Rangers (Bakersfield.com)

Mets’ rejects are now Rangers’ rubble (Arkansas.com)

Why Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame hopes are all but done (clutchpoints.com)

Adell homers in return to majors as Angels beat Cubs 3-1 to complete series sweep (kesq.com)

Phil Nevin: ‘We’ve Missed’ Anthony Rendon In Angels Lineup (yardbarker.com)

Ben Joyce Has Already Shattered Angels History (thecoldwire.com)

No votes Oakland A’s stadium bill, decision on Monday (whitecleatbeat.com)

No maybes about it, A’s Las Vegas ballpark plan doesn’t have the votes (sfchronicle.com)

MLB News

Noah Syndergaard goes on IL after latest rough outing - ESPN (ESPN.com)

Here’s everything to know about fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game (dknation.draftkings.com)

Baseball columnist lays into MLB analyst John Smoltz’s inane commentary (sportskeeda.com)

MLB fans enraged by Buck Showalter’s comments after team swept by Braves (sportskeeda.com)

David Robertson Blows - MLB News | Fantasy Baseball (rotoballer.com)

Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody (ballysports.com)

Félix Bautista is one of baseball’s dominant relievers (mlb.com)

Jays’ Anthony Bass says anti-LGBTQIA+ post he shared wasn’t hateful (ESPN.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

Julio Gotay (1939-2008) was a 10-season MLB veteran. A utility infielder by trade, he appeared in 202 games for the Astros between 1966 and 1969, hitting .264 and providing slightly better than league-average defense, especially at second base.

RHP Tom Edens (62) played seven major league seasons, including 1993 and the first half of 1994 with Houston. In 77 relief appearances, he struck out 59 in 99 frames, going 5-2 with a 3.82 ERA, a 3.94 FIP, and a 1.394 WHIP.

Cuban-born first baseman Yuli Gurriel (39) made his major league debut for the Astros at the age of 32, and in 801 contests between 2016 and 2022 slashed .284/.328/.448 with 94 jacks and 435 RBI.

Tomorrow

Right-handed reliever Adrian Chaidez (24) is currently part of the Corpus Christi Hooks injured list. Since turning pro, he has pitched in 38 games, including 18 starts, and struck out 146 in 125 innings. He’s got a 5.83 ERA and a 1.488 WHIP.

Johnny Edwards (85), a catcher, played 14 seasons in the majors, including his final six with the Astros from 1969 through 1974. In 634 games, he hit .237 with 25 home runs and 199 RBI. In his first season with Houston, he threw out 49-of-102 runners trying to steal, a 48 percent kill rate that was 20 percent better than the league average.

LHP Floyd Bannister (68) started his 15-season MLB career with the Astros in 1978 and 1979. In 52 games, including 39 starts, he was 11-18 with a 4.38 ERA, a 3.89 FIP, and a 1.538 WHIP. He struck out 206 in 253 innings.

Sunday

First baseman Frank Thomas (1929-2023) spent 16 years in the majors, including part of the 1965 campaign with the Astros. He hit .172 with three homers and nine RBI.

Sometimes pinch hitter/utility everything Jimmy Stewart (1939-2012) ended his 10-season MLB career with the Astros in 1972 and 1973, playing in 129 games. He hit .207 and made zero errors in 205 innings between six positions.