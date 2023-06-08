Astros Prospect Report: June 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-34) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the second inning on a 2 run HR from Hamilton, his first in Triple-A. In the 3rd, Leon added a 2 run HR to make it 4-0. In the 4th inning, Hamilton connected on another HR, this time a solo shot. Tamarez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Gomez allowed 2 runs in relief but Record was able to come on in the 9th and strike out 2 as he picked up the save.

Note: Hamilton has 8 HR, 35 RBI overall this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-28) lost 9-0 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen allowed a few runs as the RoughRiders extended their lead. The offense was quiet picking up just 3 hits as they were shutout 9-0.

Note: Daniels is hitting .333 in Double-A.

Zach Daniels , LF: 1-for-4, 2B

1-for-4, 2B Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-3, 2 2B

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (23-26) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 4 runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Borden 2 run HR. In the 7th, Price gave Asheville the lead with a 3 run HR. Price would also add an RBI single in the 9th. Blubaugh pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 9 strikeouts. Betances allowed a run in the 9th but was able to close it out.

Note: Blubaugh has 47 K in 38.1 innings this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN) Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-32)

Game 1 - won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos started game one and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a balk and an error. In the 6th, Loftin added a solo HR. Carrasco tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Ford allowed 1 run as he closed the game out.

Game 2 - won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Santa got the start allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4.1 innings. Balogh got the scoring started with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 3rd they got 3 runs on a Cole RBI double and Cruz 2 run single. Cole added an RBI double in the 4th to extend the lead. Molero closed it out tossing 2.2 scoreless innings.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 7:35 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT

AV: Michael Knorr - 6:05 CT

FV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 PM CT