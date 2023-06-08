Astros Prospect Report: June 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-34) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the second inning on a 2 run HR from Hamilton, his first in Triple-A. In the 3rd, Leon added a 2 run HR to make it 4-0. In the 4th inning, Hamilton connected on another HR, this time a solo shot. Tamarez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Gomez allowed 2 runs in relief but Record was able to come on in the 9th and strike out 2 as he picked up the save.
Note: Hamilton has 8 HR, 35 RBI overall this season.
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- David Hensley, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-28) lost 9-0 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen allowed a few runs as the RoughRiders extended their lead. The offense was quiet picking up just 3 hits as they were shutout 9-0.
Note: Daniels is hitting .333 in Double-A.
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-3, 2 2B
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (23-26) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
Santos got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 4 runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Borden 2 run HR. In the 7th, Price gave Asheville the lead with a 3 run HR. Price would also add an RBI single in the 9th. Blubaugh pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 9 strikeouts. Betances allowed a run in the 9th but was able to close it out.
Note: Blubaugh has 47 K in 38.1 innings this season.
- Jacob Melton, LF: 2-for-4, R, BB, 2 SB
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 1-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tim Borden, DH: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Michael Sandle, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB
- Collin Price, C: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-32)
Game 1 - won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos started game one and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a balk and an error. In the 6th, Loftin added a solo HR. Carrasco tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Ford allowed 1 run as he closed the game out.
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 2-for-3
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-2, R
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Game 2 - won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Santa got the start allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4.1 innings. Balogh got the scoring started with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 3rd they got 3 runs on a Cole RBI double and Cruz 2 run single. Cole added an RBI double in the 4th to extend the lead. Molero closed it out tossing 2.2 scoreless innings.
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-3, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Narbe Cruz, DH: 1-for-3, 2 RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 1-for-3, R
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jairo Solis - 7:35 CT
CC: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT
AV: Michael Knorr - 6:05 CT
FV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 PM CT
