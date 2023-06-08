Astros Crawfish Boil: June 8, 2023

Here’s your Thursday Boil!

Houston dropped their second straight contest to the Toronto Blue Jays despite a game effort from number six starter Ronel Blanco. The Astros get their chance to take the season series with tonight’s series finale.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Lefty pitcher George Brunet (1935-1991) played for a then-record nine major league teams between 1956 and 1971, finding a temporary home with the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and 1963. In 22 appearances, including 13 starts, he went 2-7 with a 5.00 ERA against a 3.18 FIP. That indicates deplorable fielding behind him, but it’s hard to discount his 1.695 WHIP playing a part as well. He struck out 47 in 66 2⁄ 3 innings.

There may not be many fans left who remember his best start, in the first game of a twin-bill on August 18, 1962. He went the distance, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven for his first Colts victory. I couldn’t find any real “highlights” from that era, but this video is worth nine minutes of your time...

Tangentially, how many homers do you think Glenn Davis would have for the Astros if he played at MMP? He hit 166 with Houston, but that easily could have been 200.

Right-handed pitcher Dave Mlicki (55) played for five major league clubs over a 10-season career, ending with Houston in 2001 and 2002. In 41 games, including 30 rotation appearances, he went 11-13 with a 5.21 ERA and a 5.33 FIP. He allowed 1.465 WHIP and struck out 106 in 172 2⁄ 3 frames.

On September 19, 2001, Mlicki had one of the best starts of his career, going seven shutout, three-hit innings. He walked two and struck out three. Houston won, 10-3, then won 5-4 the following day if you can believe it. If you have three hours to kill, check out the full game below.