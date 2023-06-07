Astros Prospect Report: June 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-34) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Leon 2 run HR. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Madris RBI triple and Lee RBI double. Perez added an RBI single in the 3rd to make it 5-0. Allgeyer ran into some trouble in the middle innings allowing 5 runs in 4.2 innings. The offense retook the lead in the 6th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR and Leon RBI single. Dubin pitched in relief and struggled allowing 5 runs as the Isotopes took the lead. The offense was unable to respond and fell 11-7.
Note: Whitcomb has 13 HR this season.
- Bligh Madris, LF: 1-for-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-5, R
- Joe Perez, RF: 3-for-4, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-27) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Barber bases loaded walk. They got another in the 3rd on a Corona RBI groundout. Henley relieved Chaidez and allowed 5 runs as the RoughRiders took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-2.
Note: Dezenzo is hitting .345 in Double-A.
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2 SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Blair Henley, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (22-26) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)
Mancini started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Roberts who went 1 innings allowing 3 runs. Ullola struck out 8 over 4 innings in relief but the offense had a quiet night as they were shutout in the 11-0 loss.
Note: Wrobleski has a .979 OPS this season.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-3
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-3
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-32) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Cole put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning on a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. They got another in the 4th on an Encarnacion RBI single. Fleury got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4.2 innings. The offense got a solo HR from Garcia in the 6th and a 2 run HR from Loftin in the 7th. Taylor tossed 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th up 6-3 but Urias allowed 3 runs as the Mudcats tied it. The Mudcats would end up walking it off in the 10th.
Note: Taylor has 52 K in 36 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 3-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SB
- Narbe Cruz, 1B: 2-for-5, R
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 3-for-5, RBI
- Franklin Perez, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:35 CT
CC: Colton Gordon - 6:35 CT
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 4:00 PM CT
Loading comments...