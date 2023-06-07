 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: June 6th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
New York Mets v Houston Astros minor leaguers
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 18, 2023: Pedro León #9 of the Houston Astros bats during a minor league spring training game against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 18, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-34) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Leon 2 run HR. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Madris RBI triple and Lee RBI double. Perez added an RBI single in the 3rd to make it 5-0. Allgeyer ran into some trouble in the middle innings allowing 5 runs in 4.2 innings. The offense retook the lead in the 6th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR and Leon RBI single. Dubin pitched in relief and struggled allowing 5 runs as the Isotopes took the lead. The offense was unable to respond and fell 11-7.

Note: Whitcomb has 13 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-27) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Barber bases loaded walk. They got another in the 3rd on a Corona RBI groundout. Henley relieved Chaidez and allowed 5 runs as the RoughRiders took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-2.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .345 in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-26) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Roberts who went 1 innings allowing 3 runs. Ullola struck out 8 over 4 innings in relief but the offense had a quiet night as they were shutout in the 11-0 loss.

Note: Wrobleski has a .979 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-32) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Cole put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning on a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. They got another in the 4th on an Encarnacion RBI single. Fleury got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4.2 innings. The offense got a solo HR from Garcia in the 6th and a 2 run HR from Loftin in the 7th. Taylor tossed 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th up 6-3 but Urias allowed 3 runs as the Mudcats tied it. The Mudcats would end up walking it off in the 10th.

Note: Taylor has 52 K in 36 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 6:35 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 4:00 PM CT

