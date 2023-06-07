Astros Prospect Report: June 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-34) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Leon 2 run HR. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Madris RBI triple and Lee RBI double. Perez added an RBI single in the 3rd to make it 5-0. Allgeyer ran into some trouble in the middle innings allowing 5 runs in 4.2 innings. The offense retook the lead in the 6th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR and Leon RBI single. Dubin pitched in relief and struggled allowing 5 runs as the Isotopes took the lead. The offense was unable to respond and fell 11-7.

Note: Whitcomb has 13 HR this season.

Shay Whitcomb , SS: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB

1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Blake Taylor , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-27) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Barber bases loaded walk. They got another in the 3rd on a Corona RBI groundout. Henley relieved Chaidez and allowed 5 runs as the RoughRiders took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-2.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .345 in Double-A.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Blair Henley , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-26) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Roberts who went 1 innings allowing 3 runs. Ullola struck out 8 over 4 innings in relief but the offense had a quiet night as they were shutout in the 11-0 loss.

Note: Wrobleski has a .979 OPS this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Max Roberts , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-32) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Cole put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning on a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. They got another in the 4th on an Encarnacion RBI single. Fleury got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4.2 innings. The offense got a solo HR from Garcia in the 6th and a 2 run HR from Loftin in the 7th. Taylor tossed 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run. The Woodpeckers went into the 9th up 6-3 but Urias allowed 3 runs as the Mudcats tied it. The Mudcats would end up walking it off in the 10th.

Note: Taylor has 52 K in 36 innings this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 6:35 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 4:00 PM CT