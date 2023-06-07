Astros Crawfish Boil: June 7, 2023

It’s the Wednesday Boil!

Houston and Toronto have split the first two games of the four-game set, and the Jays lead the season series three-games-to-two. Can Houston pull it out and claim dominance over the next two days? Also, no chron, si or sportskeeda today.

Houston Astros News

Evidence reveals solutions for Astros slumping slugger (Houston.sportsmap.com)

Astros: Mauricio Dubón’s play, attitude makes fans out of teammates (expressnews.com)

Kevin Gausman fans 13 as Blue Jays down Astros (Reuters.com)

AL West-leading Texas Rangers are hot and Astros have noticed (houstonchronicle.com)

Martin Maldonado or Yainer Diaz: Dusty Baker talks about decisions (houstonchroncle.com)

Astros’ Jose Altuve misses fourth straight game, return is imminent (expressnews.com)

How a crucial puzzle piece just arrived in Astros lineup (Houston.sportsmap.com)

Toronto Blue Jays take care of their Alek Manoah problem (msn.com)

AL West News

Mariners hopeful for quick return for starter Marco Gonzales (seattletimes.com)

Seattle MLB All-Star Game ‘Clean-up’ not without controversy (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Mariners activate Andrés Muñoz, Dylan Moore from injured list (fox13seattle.com)

Angels’ Anthony Rendon activated from injured list (latimes.com)

Back in lineup, Angels’ Anthony Rendon wants to create sense of urgency (ocregister.com)

Mike Trout becomes MLB Mental Wellness Ambassador (mlb.com)

Peterson’s huge game fuels A’s streak-snapping win vs. Pirates (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Curry discusses importance of A’s staying in Oakland (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Sheng Thao says she’s fighting for A’s to stay in Oakland (abc7news.com)

Semien runs hitting streak to 25 games with go-ahead double, Rangers beat Cardinals 6-4 (nbcdfw.com)

Rangers can keep winning without Jacob deGrom, but depth is depleting (dallasnews.com)

Cardinals can’t keep pace with powerful Rangers offense in a 6-4 series-clinching loss (stltoday.com)

deGrom to have surgery on torn UCL in right elbow (mlb.com)

Other Baseball News

Tracking Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Goes 2-for-4, up to .401 (mlb.com)

Run EDLC! De La Cruz puts tools on display in debut (mlb.com)

Everyone’s fooled by the non-catch of the year (mlb.com)

Much-Discussed MLB Offseason Storylines That Have Become Duds (bleacherreport.com)

Diamond Sports vs. MLB: Breaking down details of last week’s marathon hearing (theathletic.com)

Reese Olson used Triple-A struggles to prepare for (mlb.com)

Stanley C. Middleman acquiring stake in Phillies (mlb.com)

MLB viewership sliding on ESPN, Fox, rising on TBS (awfulannouncing.com)

Astros Birthdays

Roberto Petagine (52) made his major league debut with Houston in 1994, going 0-for-7 with a walk over eight games. He later made appearances at the major league level with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds, the Boston Red Sox, and the Seattle Mariners.