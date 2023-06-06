Game 61 Thread. June 6, 2023, 6:07 CT. Astros @ Blue Jays

The Astros positively beat up on Jays pitching last night with 19 hits and four home runs, including a career-first grand slam from improbable rookie Corey Julks. Last night I asked the TCB fam what we should call aJulks homers. By about 2-1, the answer was Julks Jack. I’m hoping for another Julks Jack tonight.

Hopefully, the Astros can get to Jays ace Kevin Gausman something like they got to Alek Manoah for six runs in .1 inning last night. Because we've already worn out their bullpen, and it would be cool if Yordan, Kyle, Corey, and Rake could see the same guys tonight, only a little bit more tired.

Altuve won’t get a shot, though. Still nursing his injury. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon. But besides his surprising bat, have you noticed how well Mauricio Dubon plays second base?

Hunter Brown goes for the Stros in what will eventually become four consecutive starts by Astros rookie pitchers.

Have you noticed that Yordan has 53 RBI? That’s crazy.

Here are the lineups.