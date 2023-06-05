Four Home Runs Ground Blue Jays, 11-4

Answer the survey below. Do we call them Julks Jacks. Or Julks Jolts.

We need to know. Because the game had barely begun when a four run Julks ______ put the game out of reach. Before the Blue Jays even got to bat, the Astros led 6-0. This looks like the first of many, so let us know folks. Julks Jack? Or Julks Jolt?

But that's not all. The Astros added three more homers, one each by Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Jake Meyers. These were just four of the Astros 19 hits, including four each by back up catcher Yainier Diaz and Meyers. Every starter had at least one hit.

Meanwhile, Brandon Bielak gave the Astros another quality start, going 6.2 innings, dispersing 10 hits, but allowing only three runs.

Seth Martinez allowed a run in 1.1 innings, and Ryne Stanek closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Here’s Diaz’s four-hit game highlights.

Here’s the Meyers blast.

Here’s kyle’s oppo taco.

And here’s the Julks ______________.

I’ve heard of mashing, but this is ridiculous.

Poll What should we call home runs by Corey Julks? Julks Jack

Julks Jolt

37% Julks Jolt (14 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Box Score HERE.