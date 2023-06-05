Four Home Runs Ground Blue Jays, 11-4

Answer the survey below. Do we call them Julks Jacks. Or Julks Jolts.
We need to know. Because the game had barely begun when a four run Julks ______ put the game out of reach. Before the Blue Jays even got to bat, the Astros led 6-0. This looks like the first of many, so let us know folks. Julks Jack? Or Julks Jolt?
But that's not all. The Astros added three more homers, one each by Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Jake Meyers. These were just four of the Astros 19 hits, including four each by back up catcher Yainier Diaz and Meyers. Every starter had at least one hit.
Meanwhile, Brandon Bielak gave the Astros another quality start, going 6.2 innings, dispersing 10 hits, but allowing only three runs.
Seth Martinez allowed a run in 1.1 innings, and Ryne Stanek closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.
Here’s Diaz’s four-hit game highlights.
Yainer Diaz 4-hit game. pic.twitter.com/L2NSIE8LrT— Houston Astros (@astros) June 6, 2023
Here’s the Meyers blast.
RAKE MEYERS.#VoteJake ⭐️ https://t.co/iW4MI75nC6 pic.twitter.com/2ku8BlW5OK— Houston Astros (@astros) June 6, 2023
Here’s kyle’s oppo taco.
Like we were saying... #VoteTucker— Houston Astros (@astros) June 6, 2023
: https://t.co/iW4MI75nC6 https://t.co/bSj8PCedvS pic.twitter.com/wfHQx5YquJ
And here’s the Julks ______________.
ARE YOU JULKING ME?#VoteJulks ⭐️ https://t.co/iW4MI75nC6 pic.twitter.com/OiZG3id7ol— Houston Astros (@astros) June 5, 2023
I’ve heard of mashing, but this is ridiculous.
