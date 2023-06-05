Astros Prospect Report: June 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-33) lost 20-9 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got off to a good start scotring 4 runs in the first on a Perez RBI single, Matijevic 2 run single and McKenna RBI groundout. Garcia got the start and allowed 3 unearned runs over 3 innings. Things unraveled in the 5th as the pen allowed 17 runs over the next three innings. The offense added a couple more runs but fell 20-9.

Note: Matijevic has a .799 OPS this season.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-26) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and was dominant again striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Barber sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a wild pitch and Loperfido RBI groundout. Plumlee relieved Arrighetti and allowed 2 runs but was able to hold on for the save in the 3-2 win.

Note: Arrighetti has 44 K in 32 innings with a 0.56 ERA since the beginning of May.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (WIN) Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-25) won 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Palma put Asheville on the board with a sac fly in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, Sandle added a 2 run HR. The offense continued to add on getting 3 in the 3rd on a Sacco RBI single and another Sandle 2 run HR. Miley got the start and was great striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 1 run. Asheville got another in the 7th on a Sacco solo HR. Bellozo allowed 5 runs over the final 4 innings but held on for the save.

Note: Palma is hitting .309 this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-31) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got the scoring start in the 3rd inning on a Balogh RBI single. Nodal got the start but ran into trouble in the 3rd allowing 5 runs as he completed just 2.2 innings. He was relieved by Garcia who allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings in his season debut. The offense got one back in the 7th on an Encarnacion RBI single but that would be it as they fell 6-2.

Note: Daniels is hitting .250 over his rehab assignment.

Jose Nodal , LHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Elvis Garcia, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF