Astros Prospect Report: June 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-33) lost 20-9 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got off to a good start scotring 4 runs in the first on a Perez RBI single, Matijevic 2 run single and McKenna RBI groundout. Garcia got the start and allowed 3 unearned runs over 3 innings. Things unraveled in the 5th as the pen allowed 17 runs over the next three innings. The offense added a couple more runs but fell 20-9.
Note: Matijevic has a .799 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, DH: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2B
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 4-for-5, R, 2B, 4 RBI
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-5, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-26) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for the Hooks and was dominant again striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Barber sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a wild pitch and Loperfido RBI groundout. Plumlee relieved Arrighetti and allowed 2 runs but was able to hold on for the save in the 3-2 win.
Note: Arrighetti has 44 K in 32 innings with a 0.56 ERA since the beginning of May.
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 1-for-4
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 0-for-4, RBI
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Chad Stevens, SS: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-2, RBI, BB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (22-25) won 9-6 (BOX SCORE)
Palma put Asheville on the board with a sac fly in the first inning. In the 2nd inning, Sandle added a 2 run HR. The offense continued to add on getting 3 in the 3rd on a Sacco RBI single and another Sandle 2 run HR. Miley got the start and was great striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 1 run. Asheville got another in the 7th on a Sacco solo HR. Bellozo allowed 5 runs over the final 4 innings but held on for the save.
Note: Palma is hitting .309 this season.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 0-for-1, 2 R, 4 BB, SB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, LF: 2-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 3-for-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-31) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got the scoring start in the 3rd inning on a Balogh RBI single. Nodal got the start but ran into trouble in the 3rd allowing 5 runs as he completed just 2.2 innings. He was relieved by Garcia who allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings in his season debut. The offense got one back in the 7th on an Encarnacion RBI single but that would be it as they fell 6-2.
Note: Daniels is hitting .250 over his rehab assignment.
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-2, BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Narbe Cruz, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- Elvis Garcia, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
