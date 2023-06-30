Astros Prospect Report: June 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-43) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 4 runs in 3.1 innings. The offense responded in the bottom of the 4th getting back to back HRs from Leon and Singleton. The bullpen was great tossing 5.2 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 4-2.

Note: Leon is hitting .348 in June.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-38) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring 3 runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Loperfido, Barber and Stevens. Brown got the start and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 4.2 innings. After the game was tied at 3, Corona gave the Hooks the lead with an RBI single in the 7th. The RockHounds put up 5 runs in the 8th though as they went on to win this one 8-4.

Note: Daniels has a .840 OPS this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-40) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for the Tourists and went 2 innings allowing 4 runs. Borden put Asheville on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR to right field. Miley allowed 2 runs in relief and Garcia tossed 3 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 6-1.

Note: Borden is hitting .295 this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-40) lost 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Rodriguez started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. He was relieved by Nodal who struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just three hits as they were shutout in the 7-0 loss.

Note: Rodriguez has a 1.47 ERA this season.

Luis Rodriguez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jose Nodal , RHP: 3.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spenser Watkins - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Nolan DeVos - 5:35 CT

FV: Tyler Guilfoil - 6:05 CT