Astros Crawfish Boil: June 30, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

I find it hard to believe that the regular season is already halfway over for the Houston Astros. Sometimes we take these games for granted, always conveniently forgetting the misery of no baseball for four months. Seize the day, and enjoy it while you can. Go Stros!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

Rogelio Armenteros (29) pitched 18 innings for the 2019 Astros, striking out 18 and walking only five. He registered a 118 ERA+ and a 2.77 FIP, but never before or since appeared at the major league level.

Backstop Otis Thornton (78) played in two games for the 1973 Astros, going 0-for-3 with one RBI and two strikeouts.

Corner outfielder and first baseman Dave Roberts (1933-2021) appeared in 77 games for the Colt .45s in 1962 and 1964. He hit .202 with a pair of home runs and 17 RBI.

Saturday

RHP Aaron Sanchez (31) spent the last part of the 2019 season with the Astros after a trade with Toronto. He struck out 16 in 18 2⁄ 3 innings with a 1.232 WHIP and a 6.59 FIP.

Brett Oberholtzer (34) appeared in 45 games, including 42 starts, with the Astros between 2013 and 2015. In 253 2⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 166 and posted a 1.332 WHIP with a 3.72 FIP.

CF Tony Walker (64) played in 84 games for the Astros in 1986, hitting .222 with a pair of home runs and 10 RBI. He also stole 11 bases.

Dick Drott (1936-1985) posted a 3-12 record for the 1962 and 1963 Colt .45s, registering a 5.29 ERA over 110 2⁄ 3 innings.

