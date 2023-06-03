Astros Prospect Report: June 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-31) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Madris put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a lead off HR. They got 3 more in the 2nd inning on a Perez solo HR, Loftin RBI double and Madris RBI single. Solis got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Sugar Land took the lead in the 5th getting a bases loaded walk from Kessinger. Brown pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs as the Express took the lead. The offense was unable to respond as Sugar Land fell 6-5.

Note: Madris has a .831 OPS this season.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-26) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Dezenzo solo HR, his first HR in Double-A. Kouba got the start and allowed 4 runs over 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Taveras who allowed 4 runs, 2 earned, over 1.2 innings. In the 4th inning, Correa got 2 runs back on a 2 run single. The Hooks would get 2 more in the 7th on a Nieves sac fly and Hamilton RBI single but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-5.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .394 overall this season.

Rhett Kouba , LHP: 1.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (21-24) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for Asheville and despite allowing 5 runs in the first 2 innings, he would complete 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. Palma put the Tourists on the board with a 2 run HR in the first. They got another run in the 2nd on a Melton RBI single. In the 5th, Clifford added a solo HR. The Blue Rocks extended their lead with 4 runs in the 7th but Asheville responded with 3 runs on a Wrobleski 3 run HR. After getting a run in the 8th on a Palma RBI single, the Tourists entered the 8th down 11-8. They would get a run on a Kato RBI single and with 2 outs and 2 on, Clifford connected on a walk-off 3 run HR to win it 12-11.

Note: Clifford has 7 HR, 28 RBI in 44 games this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-29) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 unearned runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 4th inning scoring 2 runs on a Lorenzo 2 run HR. The Woodpeckers fell behind 4-2 but rallied in the 8th for 4 runs on a Garcia RBI single and Gaston 3 run double. The pen allowed a couple of runs but Carrasco was able to hold on to seal the 6-5 win.

Note: Swanson has a 2.87 ERA this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 6:00 CT