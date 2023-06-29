Astros Prospect Report: June 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-42) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti made his Triple-A debut and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on an error. In the 5th, the Space Cowboys tied it up on a Singleton RBI single and Matijevic sac fly. They took the lead in the 7th on a Bannon RBI groundout. McGowin closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings as Sugar Land won 4-3.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .329 in Triple-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Kyle McGowin, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-37) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring 3 runs in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI groundout and a Barber 2 run HR. Plumlee got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. Robaina pitched in relief and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet after the first inning and were unable to comeback as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Barber has a .840 OPS this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-39) lost 11-6 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for the Tourists and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the first on RBI doubles from Wrobleski and Price. Calderon allowed 2 runs in the 4th but Melton responded with a 2 run HR in the bottom of the 4th to tie it. De Paula struggled in relief allowing 7 runs in the 5th. The offense got 2 back on Price and Sacco solo HRs but that was it from the offense as the Tourists fell 11-6.

Note: Melton has a .810 OPS this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-39) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Lorenzo RBI single. Urias started for the Woodpeckers and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run with 6 strikeouts. Dombroski pitched in relief and pitched well through he allowed 3 runs in the 6th that were all unearned. He would strike out 8 over 4.2 innings but 3 runs also scored in the 9th after he was pulled. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 7-2.

Note: Loftin has 26 SB this season.

Manuel Urias , RHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 7:00 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT