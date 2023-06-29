Astros Crawfish Boil: June 29, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros injury updates including Yordan Alvarez, Jose Urquidy (climbingtalshill.com)

Analyzing Jose Altuve’s home run through bat tracking | 06/28/2023 (mlb.com)

Jose Altuve’s home run powers Astros past Cardinals (mlb.com)

Dana Brown Discusses Astros’ Deadline Priorities (mlbtraderumors.com)

Astros’ Dusty Baker adding Bill North to All-Star coaching staff (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros’ Jeremy Peña finds echoes of father’s career in St. Louis (houstonchronicle.com)

How the bar has been raised for Houston Astros GM with trade deadline on horizon (sportsman.houston.com)

Some Astros injury updates:

-- Alvarez hit off a tee today, soft toss in the cage.

-- Brantley hit on the field yesterday, in the cage today (he was fielding balls in LF too just now).

-- Urquidy told me he feels good after throwing in the bullpen today. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 28, 2023

AL West News

Lowly Oakland A’s sink even lower as Yankees toss perfect game (sfgtate.com)

A Billionaire Baseball Owner Failed to Extort Oakland, So He’s Scamming Nevada Instead newrepublic.com)

What’s Going On With The Oakland A’s? Explaining the Team’s Las Vegas Move (California.com)

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani makes more history in game vs. White Sox (usatoday.com)

Angels won’t be sorry to see Luis Robert Jr. leave town (sportsnaut.com)

Jaime Barria struggles in loss to White Sox (mlb.com)

Tigers, Rangers turn to rookie hurlers in series finale (deadspin.com)

Texas Rangers: Stock up, stock down (yardbarker.com)

Good luck convincing Josh Jung, Rangers that hitting isn’t contagious (dallasnews.com)

Corbin throws 7 shutout innings as the Nationals take another series by beating the Mariners 4-1 (fredericknewspost.com)

Mariners deserve the boos aimed at them after dismal series loss (seattlenews.com)

Mariners plan to be ‘creative’ in managing workload of rookie Bryan Woo (seattlenews.com)

MLB News

July Catcher Rankings (nbcsports.com)

July Third Baseman Rankings (nbcsports.com)

Pitch perfect: MLB’s pace-of-play rules are showing that less is more (theguardian.com)

Cubs’ Brandon Hughes Undergoes Debridement Procedure On Left Knee (mlbtraderumors.com)

Cubs’ Jared Young had the most wholesome way to celebrate first MLB homer | Chicago Cubs News (marqueesportsnetwork.com)

MLB News: Josh Hader Gives Bold Prediction On 2023 Milwaukee Brewers Trade Deadline (wisportsheroics.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Righty Tony McKnight (46) pitched 53 innings for the 2000 and 2001 Astros. He struck out 33 and logged a 126 ERA+.

Joe Inglett (45) played second and third base for Houston in 2011, going six-for-27 in 20 appearances.

Current member of the New York Mets Brooks Raley (35) pitched in 75 games for Houston in 2020 and 2021. He struck out 86 in 65 innings, and had a 1.092 WHIP.