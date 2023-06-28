Astros Crawfish Boil: June 28, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros insider: Cardinals take ‘good approach’ to facing Framber Valdez (houstonchronicle.com)

The distance behind Martín Maldonado’s home run | 06/27/2023 (mlb.com)

Astros’ José Abreu hopes adjustments lead to more hard-hit balls (houstonchronicle.com)

Here’s who deserves most credit for keeping Astros afloat during rocky stretch (sportsmap.houston.com)

Astros injury report: Jose Altuve out again, another step for José Urquidy (houstonchronicle.com)

AL West News

Blackburn providing stability to A’s shaky starting rotation (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Athletic’s brand of mediocrity may not inspire fans (thenevadaindependent.com)

Amid questions over stadium size, A’s move to Vegas slowed by relocation vote – The Nevada Independent (nevadaindependent.com)

Angels on the Brink: A Critical Turning Point Approaches (fantasysixpack.net)

Shohei Ohtani has big night, adds to Angels’ samurai tradition (latimes.com)

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani still hasn’t decided on Home Run Derby (ESPN.com)

Lane Thomas puts an exclamation point on a long, strange night in Seattle (washingtonpost.com)

Mariners take a too-familiar step back (mlb.com)

Cal Raleigh after Mariners’ brutal loss to Nats: ‘We’re not a good baseball team right now’ (seattletimes.com)

A year after jumping trade market, M’s face similar complex decisions (seattletimes.com)

Tigers fall to Rangers 8-3; Boyd out for the season – Wednesday Morning Sports Update (wsjmsports.com)

Texas Rangers give key starters rest vs. Tigers on Tuesday (dallasnews.com)

50 years after MLB and Rangers debut, pitcher David Clyde’s tale may be headed to the big screen (nbcdfw.com)

MLB News

How Julio Teheran Made It Back to MLB With the Brewers (nytimes.com)

MLB rumors: Mets superstar willing to waive no-trade clause (nj.com)

MLB City Connect series: All 20 uniforms ranked, including the 2023 gear (theathletic.com)

2023 MLB Mock Draft: LSU teammates, College World Series champions Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes go No. 1 and 2 (cbssports.com)

D-backs beat Rays in opener behind four home runs (mlb.com)

Matthew Boyd to undergo Tommy John surgery (mlb.com)

Reds look to address starting rotation via trade (mlb.com)

Evan Longoria reflects on legacy with Rays (mlb.com)

Shohei Ohtani removed as a pitcher due to cracked fingernail, but then homers afterward (cbssports.com)

Astros Birthdays

OF Richard Hidalgo (48) played in 813 contests for Houston between 1997 and 2004, putting together a slashline of .278/.356/.501 with 134 home runs and 465 RBI. That includes his ridiculous 2000 season, in which he posted a 1.028 OPS with 44 homers and 122 RBI.

Greg Sims (77) appeared in seven games for the 1966 Astros, and went one-for-six with a walk and three whiffs.

RHP Fred Gladding (1936-2015) pitched in 233 games for the Astros from 1968 through 1973. He struck out 394 in 601 frames, with a 22-23 record and 76 saves. He posted a 3.68 WHIP and a 3.26 FIP.

LHP and Brooklyn native Joe Sambito (71) pitched in 229 games for Houston from 1976 through 1984, saving 72 contests and striking out 421 in 536 innings. He pitched to a 2.42 ERA and a 2.88 FIP with a 1.112 WHIP.

Michael Feliz (30) went 12-3 with a 5.13 ERA for the Astros between 2015 and 2017. A righty, Feliz struck out 172 batters in 121 frames, a 12.8 K/9 while carrying a 1.364 WHIP.