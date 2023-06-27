Astros Crawfish Boil: June 27, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

On pace for an 87-win season, the Houston Astros are still a better-than-even bet to make the postseason, according to both baseball-reference.com (61.5 percent) and fangraphs.com (54.5 percent).

How Houston Astros GM can put his foot down on Montero situation (houston.sportsmap.com)

Top Astros prospect Drew Gilbert picked for MLB All-Star Futures Game (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros get promising Yordan Alvarez injury update (clutchpoints.com)

Astros stick with Martín Maldonado, who won’t play what-if game (houstonchronicle.com)

The Astros Finally Ended A Surprising 2023 Drought (thecoldwire.com)

Jose Abreu has funny explanation for recent turnaround (Larrybrownsports.com)

What Happened to Rafael Montero? (climbingtalshill.com)

Astros’ Framber Valdez aims to continue run vs. Cardinals (deadspin.com)

Why are the Texas Rangers the only Major League Baseball team without a Pride night? (khou.com)

MLB power rankings: Houston Astros fall back to pack in AL West (usatoday.com)

AL West News

Mariners, SODO businesses continue preparation for All Star Game week (fox13seattle.com)

Rizzs optimistic on Mariners: ‘Be ready for that roller coaster ride’ (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Bump & Stacy Video: Seattle Mariners have been a tale of 2 teams (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Jo Adell returns to Angels for another cameo (ocregister.com)

Eduardo Escobar away from Angels to take U.S. citizenship test (ESPN.com)

Dodgers: Perfect Shohei Ohtani trade LA must offer Angels ahead of 2023 deadline (clutchpoints.com)

‘I feel terrible for Oakland fans’: Vegas-born MLB players advocate to keep A’s in Oakland (kron4.com)

Did the Oakland A’s series victory provide the Blue Jays the morale they needed? (jaysjournal.com)

David Mills: Let’s hope Bob Nutting is not John Fisher (post-gazette.com)

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with apparent injuries (sandiegouniontribune.com)

Rangers GM Chris Young shuts down Andrew McCutchen rumors (clutchpoints.com)

Should Rangers fans be concerned about Nathan Eovaldi? (cbs19.tv)

MLB News

Tigers Option Nick Maton, Plan To Reinstate Matt Manning Tomorrow (mlbtraderumors.com)

NEW: The freshly updated Top 100 Prospects list (mlb.com) Drew Gilbert is the only Astros prospect on the list.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Comments On MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Admitting Regret With Astros’ Sign Stealing Scandal (dodgerblue.com)

Orioles Sign Meibrys Viloria To Minor League Deal (mlbtraderumors.com)

Here are the 2023 Futures Game rosters (mlb.com)

Darick Hall, Andrew Bellatti both pushing for MLB returns (philliesnation.com)

Marlins Claim Eli Villalobos; Reinstate Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jean Segura (mlbtraderumors.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Eddie Kasko (1931-2020) played in 201 games for Houston in 1964 and 1965, hitting .244 while playing shortstop and third base.

Daryle Ward (48) played the first five of his eventual 11-season MLB career with the Houston Astros. From 1998 through 2002, Ward appeared in 418 contests for the Astros, and hit .269/.316/.465/.781 with 49 homers and 188 RBI. Mostly a left fielder, Ward also played first base and right field as called on.

Yordan Alvarez (26) has played in 425 games for the Astros from 2019 through the present day. After winning rookie of the year, he also won a Silver Slugger and made the All Star team in 2022. Alvarez has a career .293/.384/.589/.972 slashline, with 115 home runs and 338 RBI.

On a lark, I asked Chat GPT to write a poem about the 1981 Astros. It was actually pretty good. Should we be afraid?