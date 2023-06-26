Astros win heart-stopping game in extras to avoid sweep in Los Angeles

On Sunday night, it was an electrifying game in Los Angeles. Fortunately, the Astros took the win home 6-5 in 11 innings. The game had everything, though.

Until the top of the eighth inning, it was a quiet game dominated by the Astros. They were up 4-1, thanks to two-run homers from Jeremy Peña and José Abreu. Also, Hunter Brown made up for his rough recent outing against the Mets and pitched really well to silence the Dodgers.

Over six innings, Brown surrendered only three hits and an earned run while giving up two walks and punching out seven hitters.

However, Rafael Montero had a disappointing performance once again, running out of time to prove the Astros were right when they handed him a hefty contract this offseason. In two thirds of an inning, he allowed two hits and three earned runs, two of them via Will Smith’s game-tying home run in the eighth.

After Corey Julks gave the Astros the lead in the 10th inning with an RBI single, Mookie Betts tied it again with a sacrifice fly.

It all comes to the 11th inning. Alex Bregman hit a hard go-ahead single to make it 6-5 but it didn’t get any easier for the Astros in the bottom of the inning.

Bregman reclaims the lead. pic.twitter.com/QYxZhQSdUD — Houston Astros (@astros) June 26, 2023

With Seth Martínez on the mound and the ghost runner standing on second, Will Smith grounded hard and Mauricio Dubón made a great play to avoid the runner to score. Then, Martínez struck out Miguel Vargas for the second out and David Peralta hit a difficult grounder to field for Alex Bregman, but the latter made the play to seal the victory.

That's a hell of a play to save a run by Mauricio Dubon pic.twitter.com/hUl1OKlEta — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 26, 2023

On Monday, the Astros will enjoy a day off before heading to St. Louis to begin a three-game series on Tuesday.

