 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: June 25th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
New York Mets v Houston Astros minor leaguers
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 18, 2023: Pedro León #9 of the Houston Astros bats during a minor league spring training game against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 18, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton RBI double and RBI singles from Lee and Leon. Solis got the start but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The offense got a couple runs back late in the game but were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 11-5.

Note: Leon is hitting .323 in June.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-36) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. Gilbert put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd with a solo HR. Taveras pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs as the Sod Poodles extended their lead. Stevens added a 2 run triple in the 9th to make it 6-3 but that was it as the Hooks dropped the series finale.

Note: Kouba has 76 K in 62.1 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-38) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for Asheville and tossed 1 scoreless inning. He was relieved by Blubaugh who went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on a Price RBI single and another run scoring on an error. Santos pitched the final 4 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 5. The offense was unable to comeback as the Tourists fell 5-2.

Note: Santos has 40 K in 44.1 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-38) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on an Encarnacion RBI single. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a groundout and a Lorenzo RBI single. Chirinos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. The game was tied going into the 6th but the Woodpeckers rallied for 3 runs on a Gaston RBI single and Loftin 2 run single. Swanson tossed 4.2 scoreless in relief and Foggo recorded the last out as the Woodpeckers won 6-3.

Note: Swanson has a 2.61 ERA this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...