Astros Prospect Report: June 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton RBI double and RBI singles from Lee and Leon. Solis got the start but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The offense got a couple runs back late in the game but were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 11-5.
Note: Leon is hitting .323 in June.
- David Hensley, 3B: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-36) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. Gilbert put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd with a solo HR. Taveras pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs as the Sod Poodles extended their lead. Stevens added a 2 run triple in the 9th to make it 6-3 but that was it as the Hooks dropped the series finale.
Note: Kouba has 76 K in 62.1 innings this season.
- Drew Gilbert, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 0-for-4, R
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 2-for-3, R
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI
-
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-38) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Batista started for Asheville and tossed 1 scoreless inning. He was relieved by Blubaugh who went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on a Price RBI single and another run scoring on an error. Santos pitched the final 4 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 5. The offense was unable to comeback as the Tourists fell 5-2.
Note: Santos has 40 K in 44.1 innings this season.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Collin Price, 1B: 2-for-3, RBI, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, LF: 3-for-4, R, 2B
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-38) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on an Encarnacion RBI single. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a groundout and a Lorenzo RBI single. Chirinos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. The game was tied going into the 6th but the Woodpeckers rallied for 3 runs on a Gaston RBI single and Loftin 2 run single. Swanson tossed 4.2 scoreless in relief and Foggo recorded the last out as the Woodpeckers won 6-3.
Note: Swanson has a 2.61 ERA this season.
- Zach Cole, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 2-for-4, R
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, SB
- Sandro Gaston, DH: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
