Astros Prospect Report: June 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton RBI double and RBI singles from Lee and Leon. Solis got the start but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The offense got a couple runs back late in the game but were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 11-5.

Note: Leon is hitting .323 in June.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-36) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. Gilbert put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd with a solo HR. Taveras pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs as the Sod Poodles extended their lead. Stevens added a 2 run triple in the 9th to make it 6-3 but that was it as the Hooks dropped the series finale.

Note: Kouba has 76 K in 62.1 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-38) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for Asheville and tossed 1 scoreless inning. He was relieved by Blubaugh who went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on a Price RBI single and another run scoring on an error. Santos pitched the final 4 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 5. The offense was unable to comeback as the Tourists fell 5-2.

Note: Santos has 40 K in 44.1 innings this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-38) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on an Encarnacion RBI single. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a groundout and a Lorenzo RBI single. Chirinos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. The game was tied going into the 6th but the Woodpeckers rallied for 3 runs on a Gaston RBI single and Loftin 2 run single. Swanson tossed 4.2 scoreless in relief and Foggo recorded the last out as the Woodpeckers won 6-3.

Note: Swanson has a 2.61 ERA this season.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF