Astros Crawfish Boil: June 26, 2023

The bullpen almost coughed that one up yesterday, but it was...Seth Martinez to the rescue? In a series that the Astros could have swept, they managed to salvage one victory, and only by the skin of their teeth. At least José Abréu (5) seems to have come around.

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros’ Corey Julks robs a home run for the first time (houstonchronicle.com)

Dodgers Fans Are Not Over Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal, According to Poll (dodgersnation.com) That must suck for Dodger fans. Remind them lest they forget, their 2020 “championship” comes with an asterisk.

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hitting and throwing again (houstonchronicle.com)

After another Rafael Montero meltdown, how long can Astros let this continue? (theathletic.com)

MLB Fans Argue Over Highly Controversial Call That Led To Astros Loss (brobible.com)

Dusty Baker: The whys and why nots (chipalatta.com)

AL West News

Julio Rodríguez leaves young Mariners fan emotional with gift after robbing homer (nypost.com)

Video: Will Julio get back to All-Star level of play for the Mariners? (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Could it be as simple as the Mariners just aren’t good enough to return to the playoffs? (seattletimes.com)

Blown out by Blue Jays, Oakland A’s are back on record-loss pace (mercurynews.com)

Home and away, heartbroken Oakland A’s fans are being heard (thespec.com)

Tom Hanks slams Oakland A’s plans to move to Las Vegas (fox28savannah.com)

MAILBAG: New York Mets trade 3B Escobar to Los Angeles Angels for prospects | MLB Prospects Podcast (kiiitv.com)

Angels lose two of three against Rockies despite outscoring them 32-12 in series (latimes.com)

Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs (bozemandailychronicle.com)

Rangers blow late lead in loss to Yankees (mlb.com)

Rangers’ Jonah Heim boosting All-Star case as Josh Jung slumps (dallasnews.com)

Rangers waste scoring chances, end road trip with loss to Yankees (dallasnews.com)

MLB News

Charlie Culberson Elects Free Agency (mlbtraderumors.com)

Orioles calling up infield prospect Jordan Westburg ahead of Monday game vs. Reds, per report (cbssports.com)

Chaim Bloom Could Add To Red Sox In This Area Before MLB Trade Deadline (nesn.com)

Former MLB GM makes wild Mets trade suggestion (yardbarker.com)

MLB News: Pirates trade for Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson; Mark Mathias DFA’d (bucsdugout.com)

Chicago Notes: Stroman, Hendriks, Clevinger (mlbtraderumors.com)

Home runs and cricket greats mean happy welcome for MLB in London (theguardian.com)

Giants Reinstate Ross Stripling, Place Luke Jackson On 15-Day IL (mlbtraderumors.com)

MLB Rumors: Donaldson problem, Dodgers trade grade, Braves-Ohtani (fansided.com)

Padres option knuckleballer Matt Waldron after debut (ESPN.com)

Mets Claim Reed Garrett From Orioles (mlbtraderumors.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Saturday

Jim Campbell (86) played him some catcher for the 1962 and 1963 Houston Colt .45s. He hit .221 in 82 games with seven jacks and 25 RBI.

Doug Jones (1957-2021) only pitched 2 2⁄ 3 innings before his 29th birthday. Pretty impressive for a guy who eventually saved 303 games. A five-time All Star, including in 1992 for Houston, Jones saved 62 contests for the Astros and pitched to a 119 ERA+ over 197 frames. He struck out 159.

Sunday

Brayan De Paula (24) has been with Houston since 2019. This season, he’s pitched to a 6.65 ERA in 43 1⁄ 3 innings for the High-A Asheville Tourists.

Luke Scott played in 231 games for the 2005 through 2007 Astros. He hit .273/.366/.516 with 28 homers and 105 RBI while playing all three outfield positions.

Today

Infielder Justin Williams (23) has hit .139 in 41 games this season split between Houston’s A-level teams.