Game 78 Thread. June 25, 2023, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Dodgers

Hunter Brown takes the mound at the Ravine to salvage a win in Tinseltown.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For Astros fans it doesn’t get much worse than last night. The bullpen, supposed strength of the team, wasted a Breggy slam. On a day when the Astros weak, Yordan-less offense managed to score seven runs against tough pitching, the game was decided by a highly questionable balk.

Meanwhile, the Astros again fall back to third in the AL West, 6.5 games behind the Rangers and are only five games above .500 with the season almost half done.

Lineups are not available at the time of this writing.

Go Stros.

