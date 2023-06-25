Astros Prospect Report: June 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-41) won 21-6 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a wild pitch and RBI singles from Perez and Matijevic. In the 4th they scored 4 more runs on a Singleton RBI double and Leon 3 run HR. Bielak got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 6 innings of work. The offense blew things open late scoring 2 in the 7th on Leon and Perez RBI doubles and then 7 in the 8th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR, Singleton 2 run HR, Salazar 2 run double and Matijevic 2 run double. They would add 4 more runs in the 9th on a Berryhill 2 run single and then RBI singles from Whitcomb and Matijevic. Tamarez closed it out allowing 4 runs over the final 3 innings.
Note: Leon became the first Sugar Land Space Cowboy to hit for the cycle in franchise history.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 3-for-7, 2B, 4 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 4-for-7, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-6, 2 R, BB
- Jon Singleton, DH: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB
- Rylan Bannon, SS: 3-for-5, 4 R, 2B, BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 4-for-4, 6 R, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Joe Perez, RF: 3-for-6, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-35) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Stubbs put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd inning on a solo HR. Gordon got the start and struck out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 1 unearned run. Chaidez struggled in relief allowing 4 runs over 4 innings. In the 9th, Stevens added a 2 run HR but that was it as the Hooks fell 5-3.
Note: Gordon has 79 K in 66 innings this season.
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Scott Schreiber, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-37) lost 13-8 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on a Borden solo HR, Cerny bases load walk, a wild pitch and an error. They got 3 more in the 6th on a Price solo HR and a Wrobleski 2 run double. Ullola got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 3 innings of work. Mancini pitched in relief but struggled allowing 6 runs as the Crawdads took the lead. The game would go to extra innings but the Tourists fell behind as the Crawdads scored 5 runs in 12th. The offense was unable to respond as the Tourists dropped this one 13-8.
Note: Clifford is hitting .339 over his last 15 games.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 0-for-5, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 3-for-6, R, 2B, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, DH: 1-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 2-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Collin Price, C: 1-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-2, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 SB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-38) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
Loftin put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. Santa got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3 innings of work. Cole got a run back in the 5th with an RBI single. DeVos went 3.2 innings in relief allowing 2 runs, 1 earned with 4 strikeouts. The offense was unable to complete the comeback as the Woodpeckers fell 7-2.
Note: Cole has a .908 OPS this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-3, RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 0-for-4, R
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-4, R
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jairo Solis - 2:05 CT
CC: TBD - 5:05 CT
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 12:05 CT
FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 4:05 CT
