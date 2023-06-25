Astros Prospect Report: June 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-41) won 21-6 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a wild pitch and RBI singles from Perez and Matijevic. In the 4th they scored 4 more runs on a Singleton RBI double and Leon 3 run HR. Bielak got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 6 innings of work. The offense blew things open late scoring 2 in the 7th on Leon and Perez RBI doubles and then 7 in the 8th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR, Singleton 2 run HR, Salazar 2 run double and Matijevic 2 run double. They would add 4 more runs in the 9th on a Berryhill 2 run single and then RBI singles from Whitcomb and Matijevic. Tamarez closed it out allowing 4 runs over the final 3 innings.

Note: Leon became the first Sugar Land Space Cowboy to hit for the cycle in franchise history.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-35) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Stubbs put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd inning on a solo HR. Gordon got the start and struck out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 1 unearned run. Chaidez struggled in relief allowing 4 runs over 4 innings. In the 9th, Stevens added a 2 run HR but that was it as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Gordon has 79 K in 66 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-37) lost 13-8 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on a Borden solo HR, Cerny bases load walk, a wild pitch and an error. They got 3 more in the 6th on a Price solo HR and a Wrobleski 2 run double. Ullola got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 3 innings of work. Mancini pitched in relief but struggled allowing 6 runs as the Crawdads took the lead. The game would go to extra innings but the Tourists fell behind as the Crawdads scored 5 runs in 12th. The offense was unable to respond as the Tourists dropped this one 13-8.

Note: Clifford is hitting .339 over his last 15 games.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-38) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Loftin put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. Santa got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3 innings of work. Cole got a run back in the 5th with an RBI single. DeVos went 3.2 innings in relief allowing 2 runs, 1 earned with 4 strikeouts. The offense was unable to complete the comeback as the Woodpeckers fell 7-2.

Note: Cole has a .908 OPS this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Austin Temple, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 2:05 CT

CC: TBD - 5:05 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 12:05 CT

FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 4:05 CT