Astros Prospect Report: June 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-41) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Allgeyer started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The pen allowed another 3 runs as Salt Lake took a 5-0 lead. In the 9th, the Space Cowboys got 2 runs back on a Whitcomb solo HR and Leon RBI single but that was it from the offense as they fell 5-2.

Note: Whitcomb has 7 HR in 16 Triple-A games.

Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-34) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Daniels 2 run HR and an Aviles solo HR. Henley got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense continued to add on with an Aviles RBI single in the 3rd and Correa RBI single in the 4th. In the 6th, Daniels added a 2 run single. The bullpen struggled allowing as the Sod Poodles got back in the game. In the 7th Loperfido added a solo HR. They got 2 more runs in the 8th on a Stevens solo HR and a run on an error to take the lead. The Sod Poodles got one in the 9th but the Hooks held on for the 10-9 win.

Note: Loperfido has a .986 OPS in Double-A.

Blair Henley , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-36) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for Asheville and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on an error. They got another run in the 8th on a Kato RBI double. Miley pitched well in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Asheville fell 8-2.

Note: Miley has 57 K in 44.2 innings this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Max Roberts , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-37) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start and went 2.2 innings allowing 1 unearned run. Guileful went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run with 5 strikeouts. Fleury struck out 5 over 2 scoreless innings in relief. The offense was able to collect nine hits but were unable to scratch across any runs as they fell 2-0.

Note: Fleury has 75 K in 55.1 innings this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 5:05 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 5:05 CT