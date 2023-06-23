 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 76 Thread, June 23, 2023, 9:10 CT. Astros @ Dodgers

The Astros head West into the belly of the beast

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Kevin's analysis HERE for more on this game and the series.

No lineups are available at the time of this writing.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...