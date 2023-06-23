Astros Prospect Report: June 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-40) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 3 runs on a Dirden RBI double, a wild pitch and a groundout. They got 2 more in the 3rd on Dirden and Matijevic RBI singles. Garcia got the start but really struggled allowing 8 runs over 4 innings of work. In the 6th the offense picked up 2 runs on Matijevic and Costes RBI singles. They tied the game in the 7th on a Lee RBI single and took the lead on a Leon solo HR in the 8th. The game went to the 9th and Salt Lake was able to walk it off as Sugar Land fell 10-9.

Note: Dirden is hitting .323 in June.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Austin Davis , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Matt Gage , LHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-34) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on an Aviles solo HR. They got 3 more runs in the 6th inning on a Loperfido 2 run HR and Aviles sac fly. DeLabio tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to maintain the lead. Gaither struggled in relief allowing 5 runs, 2 earned, as the Sod Poodles won 7-5.

Note: Loperfido has a .969 OPS in Double-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-35) CANCELED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-36) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Garcia RBI single. Nodal started and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. Rodriguez pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4.1 innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as the Woodpeckers lost 3-1.

Note: Rodriguez has 20 K in 13.1 innings this season.

Jose Nodal , LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Luis Rodriguez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Nick Allgeyer - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT