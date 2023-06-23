Astros Crawfish Boil: June 23, 2022

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Dodgers fans must boo Houston Astros for stolen World Series (ustimespost.com)

This is one of the stupidest calls-to-action I’ve ever seen. Hey man, go outside and touch some grass.

ESPY nominations 2023: Reigning World Series champs Houston Astros left out of ‘best team’ category (abc3.com)

Former Tigers’ waiver claim promoted to Astros (mlive.com) Bligh Madris joins the Astros.

C.J. Stroud attends Astros game courtesy of new friend Alex Bregman (click2houston.com)

MLB commissioner regrets giving immunity to Houston Astros players in sign stealing scandal (houstonpublicmedia.com)

Astros insider reveals inner rift between Dusty Baker, fan-favorite center fielder (houston.sportsmap.com)

Houston Astros doing what they can to fill Yordan Alvarez void (houstonchronicle.com)

“Banging” Sounds Emerge From the Ocean as Fans Recall Controversial Astros Scandal Amidst Missing Titanic Row (essentiallysports.com)

AL West

A’s swept in Cleveland as losing streak hits 8 games (mercurynews.com)

Tom Hanks Has Strong Message for Oakland A’s Owners for Moving Team to Las Vegas (popculture.com)

Former A’s Pitcher Discusses Team’s Move To Las Vegas (thecoldwire.com)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani sounds off on change that spells more trouble for rest of MLB (clutchpoints.com)

Regrading the Twins trade with the Angels for Gio Urshela (halohangout.com)

Los Angeles Angels Prospect Jo Adell Hits 514-Foot Home Run, Longest Ever Recorded By Statcast (outkick.com)

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole yells, wags finger at Mariners after strikeout (usatoday.com)

Yankees’ Domingo Germán allows 10 runs vs. Mariners in second consecutive disaster start (cbssports.com)

Jerry Dipoto talks Mariners’ ‘frustration’ and ‘level of focus’ (sports.mynorthwest.com)

MLB Rumor: Rangers’ Jacob deGrom outlook after second surgery (clutchpoints.com)

Rangers gaining confidence in 2023 bullpen (mlb.com)

What’s the Future Outlook for the Rangers’ Sam Huff? (dallassportsfanatic.com)

The Silver Lining Of The Angels’ Catching Injuries (mlbtraderumors.com)

MLB News

Overturned outs are prompting confusion, frustration over MLB’s blocking-the-plate rule (beaumontenterprise.com)

2023 MLB All-Star Game voting results (cbssports.com)

Only Yordan Alvarez is featured out of the Astros.

Bally Sports Will Not Pay a 2nd MLB Team & Will Return TV Rights to The MLB (cordcuttersnews.com) The Arizona Diamondbacks join the San Diego Padres in leaving Bally Sports.

Yoshi Tsutsugo Opts Out Of Deal With Rangers (mlbtraderumors.com)

Giants Acquire Dalton Guthrie From Phillies (mlbtraderumors.com)

Scouts Sue Major League Baseball For Age Discrimination (outkick.com)

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman advances to next phase in MLB’s All-Star voting, with chance to start for AL (baltimoresun.com)

Did Dodgers’ 2014 bubble machine kickstart MLB’s prop-fueled celebrations? (ocregister.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Lefty starter Jim Deshaies (63) pitched for the Astros from 1985 through 1991, starting 178 games and posting a 61-59 record with a 3.67 ERA. He struck out 731 over 1102 innings pitched, with a 1.255 WHIP and an ERA+_of 97. Deshaies also played at the major league level for the New York Yankees (two games in 1984), the San Diego Padres (15 games in 1992), the Minnesota Twins (52 games from 1993 and 1994), the San Francisco Giants (five games in 1993) and the Philadelphia Phillies (two games in 1995). Got five hours? Check out the video below.

Although Deshaies wasn’t regarded as a strikeout pitcher, he did have this moment in 1986: