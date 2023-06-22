Astros Prospect Report: June 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-39) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

McGowin got the start but struggled allowing 7 runs in 4 innings. Hensley put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. In the 6th, the offense got 2 more runs on a Hamilton 2 run HR. Hamilton added a sac fly in the 8th. The bullpen was strong but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 7-4.

Note: Hamilton has 12 HR, 45 RBI this season.

Kyle McGowin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-33) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dezenzo put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got 4 runs on a Brewer solo HR and Corona 3 run HR. Robaina got the start and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. He was relieved by Brown who tossed 3 innings allowing 1 run. McDonald relieved Brown in the 9th and tossed a scoreless inning to close it out.

Note: Corona has 13 HR, 18 SB this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN) Aaron Brown , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-35) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Melton 2 run HR. Gusto went 5 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. The offense got 1 back in the 8th on a Sacco run scoring single but that would be it as Asheville fell 7-4.

Note: Melton has 11 HR, 27 SB this season.

Brayan De Paula , LHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ryan Gusto, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-35) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 7 over 5.2 scoreless innings. The game was scoreless until the 8th when Encarnacion put Fayetteville on the board with an RBI double. Urias closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers won 1-0.

Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 80 K in 60 innings this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT