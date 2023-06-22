Astros Prospect Report: June 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-39) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
McGowin got the start but struggled allowing 7 runs in 4 innings. Hensley put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. In the 6th, the offense got 2 more runs on a Hamilton 2 run HR. Hamilton added a sac fly in the 8th. The bullpen was strong but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 7-4.
Note: Hamilton has 12 HR, 45 RBI this season.
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 2-for-4
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-33) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Dezenzo put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got 4 runs on a Brewer solo HR and Corona 3 run HR. Robaina got the start and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. He was relieved by Brown who tossed 3 innings allowing 1 run. McDonald relieved Brown in the 9th and tossed a scoreless inning to close it out.
Note: Corona has 13 HR, 18 SB this season.
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 1-for-4, R
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-3, BB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-4, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- J.C. Correa, C: 2-for-3, R, SB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-35) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Melton 2 run HR. Gusto went 5 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. The offense got 1 back in the 8th on a Sacco run scoring single but that would be it as Asheville fell 7-4.
Note: Melton has 11 HR, 27 SB this season.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-5, 2B
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Collin Price, C: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-35) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)
Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 7 over 5.2 scoreless innings. The game was scoreless until the 8th when Encarnacion put Fayetteville on the board with an RBI double. Urias closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers won 1-0.
Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 80 K in 60 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB, SB
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 2-for-4
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:35 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT
AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT
FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT
Loading comments...