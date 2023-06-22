 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: June 21st

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Mar 15, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) attempts to force out Houston Astros outfielder Kenedy Corona (90) as he singles during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-39) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

McGowin got the start but struggled allowing 7 runs in 4 innings. Hensley put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. In the 6th, the offense got 2 more runs on a Hamilton 2 run HR. Hamilton added a sac fly in the 8th. The bullpen was strong but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 7-4.

Note: Hamilton has 12 HR, 45 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (32-33) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dezenzo put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. In the 2nd inning, the Hooks got 4 runs on a Brewer solo HR and Corona 3 run HR. Robaina got the start and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. He was relieved by Brown who tossed 3 innings allowing 1 run. McDonald relieved Brown in the 9th and tossed a scoreless inning to close it out.

Note: Corona has 13 HR, 18 SB this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-35) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Melton 2 run HR. Gusto went 5 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. The offense got 1 back in the 8th on a Sacco run scoring single but that would be it as Asheville fell 7-4.

Note: Melton has 11 HR, 27 SB this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-35) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 7 over 5.2 scoreless innings. The game was scoreless until the 8th when Encarnacion put Fayetteville on the board with an RBI double. Urias closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers won 1-0.

Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 80 K in 60 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT

