Astros Crawfish Boil: June 22, 2023

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros make young fan’s birthday wish come true hitting home run (fox26houston.com)

Astros insider: Corey Julks has all-around impact in win over Mets (Houstonchronicle.com)

Hoornstra: As the Dodgers and Astros scuffle, is MLB’s Superteam Era over? (redlandsdailyfacts.com)

‘Not where we want to be’: Mets rue mistakes in latest loss (mlb.com)

Mets broadcast suffers technical issues due to extreme heat in Houston (nypost.com)

MLB Rumors: Astros out on Abreu, surprise Cards trade, Giants selling? (fansided.com)

AL West News

A’s started relocation application process to Las Vegas, source confirms (ktnv.com)

Braden’s soul-stirring story of baseball card from MLB debut (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Oakland A’s fan-created ‘SELL’ shirt is on its way to Baseball Hall of Fame (dailydemocrat.com)

What Rangers catchers learned from controversial home plate ruling (dallasnews.com)

Rangers release veteran defensive catcher (yardbarker.com)

How MLB rule changes became big win for Rangers’ Corey Seager (dallasnews.com)

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe begins baseball activity this week (ocregister.com)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani has Dave Roberts absolutely hyped (clutchpoints.com)

Angels’ Gio Urshela likely out for season with broken pelvis (ESPN.com)

Mariners turn winnable game into nine-inning slog vs. Yankees (seattletimes.com)

Why Julio Rodriguez is a longshot to make the AL All-Star team (seattletimes.com)

Seattle Mariners Notebook: JP update; Servais on Julio’s approach (sports.mynorthwest.com)

MLB News

Bryce Harper’s power dip has the Phillies’ slugger off his average homer pace (sandiegouniontribune.com)

Ex-scouts sue MLB for age discrimination (theathletic.com)

Gavin Williams to make MLB debut Wednesday (mlb.com)

Former Oklahoma and MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68 (apnews.com)

Potential trade fits for players on the rise (mlb.com)

How MLB’s Ban on the Shift Is Improving Outfield Grass (nytimes.com)

MLB: Can the Miami Marlins’ Luis Arráez hit .400? His chase for the historic batting average (slate.com)

Houston Astros Birthday