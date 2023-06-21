Astros Prospect Report: June 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-38) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Lee put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. Lee connected on another HR in the 4th inning, this time a 2 run HR. Solis got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Hansen who allowed 7 runs over 4 innings. In the 7th, Whitcomb got Sugar Land back in the game with a 3 run HR. The offense put up 5 runs in the 8th on a Hensley RBI single, a wild pitch, a Dirden 2 run HR and a Perez solo HR. Bannon connected on a solo HR in the 9th to give Sugar Land the lead. Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Dirden has homered in 3 consecutive games.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (31-33) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got going in the first putting up 7 runs on a Dezenzo 2 run double, Barber 3 run HR, Stevens RBI triple and Gilbert sac fly. They got 3 more runs in the 2nd inning on a Schreiber RBI single and Stevens 2 run double. Daniels connected on a solo HR in the 6th inning to add to the lead. The pen allowed a few runs but overall pitched well as they closed out the 12-6 win.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .339 in Double-A.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-34) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for the Tourists and allowed 3 runs over 1 inning of work. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on a Cerny solo HR. In the 5th, they got a Melton RBI double. Melton added a solo HR in the 8th inning, his 10th HR of the season. The pen allowed a few runs as the Crawdads extended their lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-3.

Note: Clifford has a .820 OPS in High-A.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-35) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Balogh 3 run HR. Swanson got the start and allowed 4 runs, all in the first inning, over 4.1 innings. The Woodpeckers came back and took the lead in the 5th scoring 2 runs on a Cole sac fly and Balogh RBI single. Chirinos allowed 5 runs in the 8th as the RiverDogs took the lead. Perez added a solo HR in the 9th but that was it as the Woodpeckers fell 9-6.

Note: Cole has a .934 OPS this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Brayan De Paula - 5:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT