 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 74 Thread. June 20, 2023, 7:10 CT. Mets @ Astros

It ends tonight

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: JUN 19 Mets at Astros Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Framber takes on Verlander.

Here’s the Astros lineup. Abreu and Maldonado in their accustomed places.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...