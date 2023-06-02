Astros Prospect Report: June 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-29) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. Endersby relieved Tamarez and allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The offense got a run in the 4th on a double play and then 2 runs in the 7th on RBI groundouts. In the 8th, Leon connected on a solo HR. That would be it from the offense though as they were unable to complete the comeback.

Note: Leon has a .771 OPS this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-25) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board on an RBI double from Barber in the 4th. Gordon got the start and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. The Naturals got a run in the 6th to tie it at 1. The game went to the 9th tied at 1-1 but the Hooks took the lead scoring 2 runs on a fielder’s choice and a Correa sac fly. Chaidez tossed 3 scoreless innings after allowing the run in the 6th as he closed the game out for the 3-1 win.

Note: Gordon has a 3.61 ERA with 57 K in 47.1 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (20-24) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Price RBI double. Santos pitched in relief and struggled allowing 4 runs over 3 innings. The offense was unable to respond as the Tourists fell in this one, 5-1.

Note: Borden has a .922 OPS in High-A this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-29) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and struggled allowing 3 runs, 2 earned, over 2.1 innings. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 6th inning with a run scoring on a balk. Santa pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The pen gave up a few more and the offense was quiet as the Woodpeckers fell 8-1.

Note: Urias has 13 K in 9 innings this season.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Alimber Santa , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 7:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT

AV: Michael Knorr - 5:35 CT

FV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 CT