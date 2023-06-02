Astros Prospect Report: June 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-29) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. Endersby relieved Tamarez and allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The offense got a run in the 4th on a double play and then 2 runs in the 7th on RBI groundouts. In the 8th, Leon connected on a solo HR. That would be it from the offense though as they were unable to complete the comeback.
Note: Leon has a .771 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, RF: 0-for-5, RBI
- David Hensley, SS: 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-5, 2B
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Luke Berryhill, DH: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (23-25) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board on an RBI double from Barber in the 4th. Gordon got the start and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. The Naturals got a run in the 6th to tie it at 1. The game went to the 9th tied at 1-1 but the Hooks took the lead scoring 2 runs on a fielder’s choice and a Correa sac fly. Chaidez tossed 3 scoreless innings after allowing the run in the 6th as he closed the game out for the 3-1 win.
Note: Gordon has a 3.61 ERA with 57 K in 47.1 innings this season.
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Chad Stevens, SS: 0-for-4, RBI
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 0-for-3, RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (20-24) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Blubaugh started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Price RBI double. Santos pitched in relief and struggled allowing 4 runs over 3 innings. The offense was unable to respond as the Tourists fell in this one, 5-1.
Note: Borden has a .922 OPS in High-A this season.
- Tim Borden, SS: 3-for-4, 2B
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-4
- Tommy Sacco, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Collin Price, DH: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-29) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and struggled allowing 3 runs, 2 earned, over 2.1 innings. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 6th inning with a run scoring on a balk. Santa pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The pen gave up a few more and the offense was quiet as the Woodpeckers fell 8-1.
Note: Urias has 13 K in 9 innings this season.
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jairo Solis - 7:05 CT
CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT
AV: Michael Knorr - 5:35 CT
FV: Nic Swanson - 6:00 CT
