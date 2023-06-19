Astros Prospect Report: June 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-38) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for Sugar Land and was solid allowing 3 runs, 2 earned over 5.1 innings with 7 strikeouts. Hamilton put Sugar Land on the board in the 4th with an RBI single. In the 5th, Dirden connected on a solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 8 runs as the River Cats would go on to win 11-3.
Note: Dirden has a .803 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, DH: 2-for-4, R, 3B
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Joe Perez, 3B: 0-for-1, 2 BB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (30-33) lost 11-4 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The Hooks first run came in the 3rd on a Corona solo HR. In the 5th, the Hooks put up 3 runs on a Daniels RBI single and Barber 2 run HR. The bullpen would allow 7 runs as the Travelers extended their lead. The offense was unable to comeback and the Hooks fell 11-4.
Note: Barber has a .843 OPS this season.
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI, SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Aviles, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (26-33) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Santos started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. Melton put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with an RBI triple. They got 2 more runs in the 6th on Cerny and Sandle RBI singles. In the 7th, the offense put up 2 more runs on a Williams RBI triple and Cerny sac fly. Blubaugh allowed 3 runs in relief as the Dash went on to win 6-5.
Note: VanWey has a 2.45 ERA overall this season.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 3B, RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI,
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Freudis Nova, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Justin Williams, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-34) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings while striking out 8. Machandy put them on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. In the 3rd, the Woodpeckers rallied for 4 runs on a Balogh 2 run single, Loftin sac fly and Molina sac fly. Cole added a solo HR in the 4th, his 10th HR of the season. Santa closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.
Note: DeVos has a 2.22 ERA with 70 K in 48.2 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 4-for-5, R, 2B
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI
- Narbe Cruz, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 0-for-3, RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 1-for-3, RBI
- Roilan Machandy, LF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)
