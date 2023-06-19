 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: June 18th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Misael Tamarez throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-38) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and was solid allowing 3 runs, 2 earned over 5.1 innings with 7 strikeouts. Hamilton put Sugar Land on the board in the 4th with an RBI single. In the 5th, Dirden connected on a solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 8 runs as the River Cats would go on to win 11-3.

Note: Dirden has a .803 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (30-33) lost 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The Hooks first run came in the 3rd on a Corona solo HR. In the 5th, the Hooks put up 3 runs on a Daniels RBI single and Barber 2 run HR. The bullpen would allow 7 runs as the Travelers extended their lead. The offense was unable to comeback and the Hooks fell 11-4.

Note: Barber has a .843 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-33) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. Melton put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with an RBI triple. They got 2 more runs in the 6th on Cerny and Sandle RBI singles. In the 7th, the offense put up 2 more runs on a Williams RBI triple and Cerny sac fly. Blubaugh allowed 3 runs in relief as the Dash went on to win 6-5.

Note: VanWey has a 2.45 ERA overall this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-34) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings while striking out 8. Machandy put them on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. In the 3rd, the Woodpeckers rallied for 4 runs on a Balogh 2 run single, Loftin sac fly and Molina sac fly. Cole added a solo HR in the 4th, his 10th HR of the season. Santa closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.

Note: DeVos has a 2.22 ERA with 70 K in 48.2 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

