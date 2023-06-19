Astros Crawfish Boil: June 19, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Bregman, offense snap out of funk but can’t stop skid (mlb.com)
Astros Promote Shawn Dubin, Option Brandon Bielak (mlbtraderumors.com)
Astros’ dads toss first pitches (mlb.com)
Bob McCormick on his son Chas (mlb.com)
Houston Astros’ call-up of Shawn Dubin a Father’s Day gift (houstonchronicle.com)
Cincinnati Reds pull off one of unlikeliest sweeps in MLB this year (Cincinnati.com)
Framber Valdez Sues for Non-Support (Well He Could) (chipalatta.com)
AL West News
MLB roundup: Mariners outlast Lance Lynn (16 Ks), White Sox (deadspin.com)
Commentary: Mariners salvage series. Will flight back from East Coast be just as joyous? (spokesman.com)
Mariners: Bryce Miller opens up about pitching approach after silencing White Sox (clutchpoints.com)
Oakland Athletics move to Vegas edges nearer (chattsportsnet.com)
Oakland A’s trade for Atlanta Braves’ reliever Yacksel Rios (whitecleatbeat.com)
The plight of Oakland A’s fans is all too familiar (dailyevergreen.com)
“Unanimous MVP” – Fans Awestruck as Shohei Ohtani’s Heroic Season Surges Forward With Mike Trout Joining the Narrative (essentialysports.com)
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2 (sandiegouniontribune.com)
Back-to-back home runs by Semien, Seager propel Rangers past Angels 6-3 (gettysburgtimes.com)
Baseball: Ohtani hits 24th home run, goes back-to-back with Trout (English.kyodonews.net)
Leody Taveras, Ezequiel Duran making an impact for Rangers (mlb.com)
Rangers mount rally: Texas overcomes six-run deficit in 11-7 victory (tdtnews.com)
MLB News
Nolan Arenado homers twice, gives Cardinals win over Mets (mlb.com)
Braves hit four home runs in series sweep vs. Rockies (mlb.com)
Pirates to promote No. 3 prospect Henry Davis to Majors (mlb.com)
Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays stay on top of MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats (foxsports.com)
Red Sox Follow Recent Trend In Latest MLB Mock Draft (nesn.com)
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Raves About Emmet Sheehan’s MLB Debut (dodgersnation.com)
Five Bats Improving Their Stock Ahead Of Free Agency (mlbtraderumors.com)
Picking a franchise cornerstone from 2023 MLB rookie class (mlb.com)
MLB Roundup: Marlins sweep Nationals to move 10 games over .500 for 1st time since 2011 (sportsnet.ca)
