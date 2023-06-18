Astros Prospect Report: June 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-37) won 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

Allgeyer started for Sugar Land and pitched really well striking out 6 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. The offense got on the board in the 2nd scoring 2 runs on an error. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Dirden solo HR and Berryhill RBI double. The offense added 3 in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI double, an error, and a Hensley sac fly. Sugar Land also got a Perez solo HR in the 7th and a Hensley 2 run HR in the 8th. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but closed out the 10-3 win.

Note: Dirden has a .803 OPS this season.

Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN) Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (30-32) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on a Corona RBI triple and Loperfido RBI single. Henley went 4 innings in relief allowing 1 unearned run. Stevens added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 4-3 but that was all the offense would get as they were unable to complete the comeback.

Note: Loperfido has a .959 OPS in Double-A.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Blair Henley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (26-32) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 4th on RBI singles from Clifford and Sandle. Mancini started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs with 6 strikeouts. The game went into the 9th tied 2-2 but Melton and Clifford connected on solo HRs to give Asheville a 4-2 lead. Ullola closed it out tossing 5 no-hit innings to pick up the win.

Note: Clifford has a .889 OPS overall this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (28-34) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got a run in the first on an error and 2 runs in the 2nd on a Lorenzo RBI single and Molina sac fly. They got another in the 4th on an Encarnacion RBI double. Fleury got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 8. Cole added an RBI single in the 7th. The Woodpeckers went into the 8th up 5-2 but the pen allowed 5 runs and the offense was unable to respond as they dropped this one 7-5.

Note: Fleury has 70 K in 53.1 innings this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:35 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 1:00 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 1:05 CT