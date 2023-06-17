Even with José Altuve’s four-hit game, the Astros lose again vs Reds

The Astros are not in a good moment these days. On Saturday, they dropped their third consecutive game as they lost 10-3 against the Reds in the second game of the series, in which starter Brandon Bielak wasn’t dominant at all. This loss came despite José Altuve hitting four knocks, including two doubles.

Bielak lasted just 4 2/3 innings, surrendered five hits and four earned runs, gave up three walks and struck out three. This is Bielak’s second straight poor outing as he allowed nine hits and five earned runs with two homers on June 11 against the Guardians.

The Reds, on their way to their seventh win in a row, scored five times over the first five innings and sparked their afternoon in the first inning thanks to a two-run homer by Jonathan India to make it 2-0.

Speaking of Altuve, he was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two singles, along with an RBI, a run scored, and his fourth stolen base of the season. Another positive note for the Astros was how Phil Maton and Héctor Neris pitched today with scoreless appearances to keep up their good work.

Ineffective Rafael Montero joined Bielak with a bad performance of his own with four earned runs allowed in the ninth. Montero yielded four hits and four earned runs over an inning.

On Sunday (1:10 pm CT), the Astros will have to avoid the sweep with Ronel Blanco on the mound facing veteran Luke Weaver. We’ll see!

