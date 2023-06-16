Astros score just once, drop low-scoring game against Reds

For the second game in a row, the Astros’ offense was silenced by rival pitchers. On Friday night, they scored only one run and lost the game 2-1 to open the series against the Cincinnati Reds. JP France, the losing pitcher, performed well but the offense went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The scoreboard remained scoreless for the first six innings as Tyler Stephenson hit a solo shot off France in the seventh. Minutes later, Kevin Newman recorded an RBI double to make it 2-0 and extend the Reds’ lead. The Astros couldn’t overcome that deficit.

JP France was dominant through 6 2/3 innings of four hits and two earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts. But he was outpitched by impressive lefty Andrew Abbott, who went six scoreless innings of two walks and as many punchouts.

The Astros’ lone run of the game came via a Jeremy Peña groundout to record the second out of the ninth inning while driving in a run for the 2-1, scored by red-hot José Abreu.

On Saturday (3:10 pm CT), we’ll go to the second game of the series with Hunter Greene on the bump by Cincinnati and Brandon Bielak ready to pitch for the Astros. Let’s see how it goes!

